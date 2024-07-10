EFESO Group Launches CapEx End-to-End Optimization Solutions to Boost Capital Efficiency Across Industries
EFESO Group announces the launch of its Capital Expenditure (CapEx) solutions, designed to enhance capital efficiency across a broad range of industries.
Our solutions ensure that CapEx projects are not just cost-effective, but also quick to deliver results, which is crucial for success and competitiveness in today’s fast-paced markets.”PARIS, FRANCE, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EFESO Group announces the launch of its comprehensive Capital Expenditure (CapEx) solutions, designed to enhance capital efficiency across a broad range of industries.
— Luca Lecchi, co-CEO at EFESO
These end-to-end CapEx optimization solutions provide a complete suite of services, spanning from strategic planning and operational modelling to the execution of CapEx projects. The Group is committed to delivering innovative solutions that address the unique challenges faced by many companies in their quest for capital excellence.
In today's volatile economic climate, businesses are facing unprecedented challenges. Increased interest rates and refinancing costs are causing liquidity bottlenecks and lower credit ratings. This situation calls for urgent optimization of capital expenditures (CapEx) to stabilize financial performance and reduce costs.
“CapEx optimization is no longer a choice but a strategic imperative. Long-term investments are urgently needed today to meet rapidly growing demand, manage transformation processes, and secure a strong position in new markets. CapEx projects must, therefore, be reliable, predictable, and highly efficient in the future”, said Luca Lecchi, co-CEO at EFESO. He added “Our solutions ensure that CapEx projects are not just cost-effective, but also quick to deliver results, which is crucial for success and competitiveness in today’s fast-paced markets.”
By 2027 $130 trillion are expected to be invested in capital projects for decarbonization, supply chains resilience and recovery from COVID-19; the main drivers for capital expenditure. "CapEx challenges involve focus and expertise limitations while managing delays and overruns in a costly capital environment" noted Holger Peterkord, senior principal & capEx expert at EFESO Group.
We see four major triggers in various industries:
- CapEx is often not the primary focus compared to operating performance, which receives more attention and resources.
- Decision-making on capital projects relies heavily on a small group of individuals with specialized capital project delivery experience, creating bottlenecks and potential knowledge gaps.
- Lack of transparency and predictability: 79% avg. overrun and 52% avg. delays occurring in CapEx projects.
- Bullish cost of capital calls amplifies the challenge: Current inflation trends increase financing costs, increasing the importance of disciplined CapEx management.
The need for more effective CapEx optimization has never been greater. For many companies in various industries CapEx holds the key to future success.
At EFESO Group, we have delivered more than 1,000 CapEx programs over the last few years. We understand the weaknesses of current approaches - and most importantly, we know how to do better! We are committed to providing organizations across the globe with the latest tools and insights to navigate them effectively and successfully.
EFESO’s CapEx optimization solutions cover the entire lifecycle of capital expenditure management – from strategy and operating model design to project execution (as shown on the graph below). Our solutions are tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, ensuring delivering the most efficient and effective CapEx management while allowing businesses to focus on their core operations.
At EFESO Group, we believe in working closely with our clients to understand their unique challenges. We create strategic plans that lead to successful solutions, aligned with both short and long-term CapEx objective. We tailor unique solutions for your individual needs, ensuring efficient CapEx management while allowing you to focus on running your business.
The EFESO CapEx optimization solutions are built on a uniquely broad set of experiences and expertise. Our strategy combines the resources and advanced approaches of the EFESO Group entities: EFESO Management Consultants - ARGO-EFESO – ROI-EFESO - TSETINIS-EFESO – Fibonacci Lab – CZIPIN-EFESO - AIONEERS-EFESO.
To learn more about how EFESO Group’s CapEx optimization solutions can transform your capital expenditure management, visit our website: https://www.efeso.com/expertise/capex-optimization
Sabrina Laborde
EFESO Management Consultants
+33 1 53 53 57 00
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other