Japan Airlines Launches First Class Dining Service on Sydney-Tokyo Route together with gategourmet

Zurich, Switzerland. July 9, 2024: On June 1, 2024, Japan Airlines (JAL) successfully launched its First Class service with gategourmet on the non-stop route from Sydney (SYD) to Tokyo Haneda (HND). This marks a significant enhancement in JAL’s premium offerings, demonstrating a commitment to exceptional service, aimed at enhancing the passenger experience and attracting a discerning clientele.
In preparation for the launch, JAL hosted gategourmet´s team from Oceania in their offices in Japan. Additionally, supporting a smooth launch, two senior representatives from JAL visited our Sydney unit for three days. They closely observed operations, provided insights, and coached our team to be ready for the launch.
Our gategourmet SYD unit showcased their exceptional expertise in catering, meeting all First Class requirements to the highest standards. The representatives were impressed with our SYD team’s knowledge and meticulous attention to detail, especially regarding the First Class menu and equipment handling.
The jointly developed curated menu features gourmet dishes highlighting both Japanese and Western cuisines, with an emphasis on high-quality ingredients and aesthetic presentation. All First Class equipment was thoroughly checked and prepared, earning commendations for efficient handling.
Feedback from JAL HQ was overwhelmingly positive, praising the professionalism and dedication of our staff, the quality and presentation of the First Class menu, and the seamless integration of equipment into flight operations. This successful launch underscores our gategourmet Sydney team’s expertise and commitment to excellence in inflight catering services.
The positive passenger feedback and this achievement further strengthens the relationship between JAL and gategroup, demonstrating our dedication to delivering unparalleled service to Japan Airlines and its passengers.
Executive Chef Culinary Excellence, Steve Sweetman and Director Commercial Oceania, Sharon Meaker, partnering with our Sydney team, recently hosted Japan Airlines at our Sydney kitchens to design the next cycle of menus for all classes, including the recently launched First Class service.
About gategroup
gategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board and hospitality products and services. They provide passengers with superior culinary and retail experiences, leveraging innovation and advanced technology solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup delivers operational excellence through the most extensive catering network in the aviation industry, serving more than 700 million passengers annually from over 200 operating units in over 60 countries/territories across all continents. For further information, please visit www.gategroup.com.
