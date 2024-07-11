Submit Release
MUSUBI KILN Announces Summer Sale: 15% Off Daily Specials, July 12–16

Musubi kiln summer sale collection goldfish in vase next to tea cups placed on a tray with a bamboo fan on the side

Summer Sale Collection

Enjoy 15% off on different products each day, perfect for Ochugen gifts and enhancing your home decor.

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MUSUBI KILN, a premier destination for authentic Japanese tableware, announces its Summer Sale from July 12 to July 16, 2024. During this period, customers can enjoy 15% off on select items from our collection of traditional home goods. This limited-time offer includes over 1,200 pieces, ideal for gifts or enhancing home decor, with the sale items changing daily.

This sale aligns with the Japanese tradition of Ochugen, where gifts are given the first two weeks of July to show appreciation to those who have been supportive throughout the year. Ochugen, which typically involves gifting delicacies or everyday objects, is a significant cultural practice in Japan during the summer season.

Key Highlights:
Dates: July 12–16, 2024
Discount: 15% off on over 1,200 items
Products: Includes donburi bowls, plates, chopstick rests, and more

MUSUBI KILN offers a curated selection of handcrafted Japanese tableware, combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. Each piece is crafted by skilled artisans, ensuring high quality and unique artistry. These items make perfect Ochugen gifts, ideal for expressing gratitude and appreciation during the peak of summer.

About MUSUBI KILN
With a deep respect for the artisans and their work, MUSUBI KILN strives to introduce the beauty of Japanese craftsmanship to a worldwide audience, supporting the artisans and preserving the legacy of their work for future generations.
For further information, please visit MUSUBI KILN.

Timothy Hsu
Musubi Lab, LLC
t.hsu@musubilab.com

