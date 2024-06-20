MUSUBI KILN Announces New Addition to the Nakada Kingyoku Collection
Starting June 20, MUSUBI KILN Adds a Matte Black Lucky Cat to Nakada Kingyoku’s Esteemed Kutani Ware Ceramics Collection, Available in the Gallery.TOKYO, JAPAN, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MUSUBI KILN is excited to announce a new addition to the highly sought-after collection by master artisan Nakada Kingyoku. After pieces from the initial launch sold out rapidly, we are pleased to offer collectors and enthusiasts another opportunity to acquire an exquisite piece: a matte black maneki neko, or lucky cat.
Nakada Kingyoku, a third-generation artisan, has mastered the traditional techniques of aochibu “blue dots” and morikin “raised gold,” learned under the rigorous tutelage of his father, Nakada Kingyoku the Second. His work combines meticulous craftsmanship with innovative design, incorporating elements and spatial arrangements inspired by the historic Rimpa school. The intricate patterns of blue dots and raised gold are enhanced with platinum, adding a contemporary touch that complements the rich heritage of Kutani Ware.
Nakada Kingyoku’s work has been celebrated nationally, with selections in prestigious exhibitions such as the National Traditional Craftwork Exhibition and the Traditional Kutani Craft Exhibition. His dedication and skill were formally recognized in 2017 when he received the Ishikawa Prefecture Traditional Industry, Outstanding Technician Encouragement Award.
This new addition to Nakada Kingyoku’s stunning artworks highlights the immense appreciation for his unique approach to traditional crafts, as evidenced by the rapid sell-out of the initial launch.
The new arrival will be available online starting June 20. We encourage those interested to act quickly, as these lucky cats are expected to sell out fast once again.
For more information, visit Musubi Gallery.
