Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,711 in the last 365 days.

MUSUBI KILN Announces New Addition to the Nakada Kingyoku Collection

Nakada Kingyoku Morikin Aochibu Plum Blossom Pattern Lucky Cat sitting atop a black wooden platform. A wooden plaque sits to the side.

Nakada Kingyoku Morikin Aochibu Plum Blossom Pattern Lucky Cat

Close-up image of Nakada Kingyoku Morikin Aochibu Plum Blossom Pattern Lucky Cat.

Nakada Kingyoku Morikin Aochibu Plum Blossom Pattern Lucky Cat

Starting June 20, MUSUBI KILN Adds a Matte Black Lucky Cat to Nakada Kingyoku’s Esteemed Kutani Ware Ceramics Collection, Available in the Gallery.

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MUSUBI KILN is excited to announce a new addition to the highly sought-after collection by master artisan Nakada Kingyoku. After pieces from the initial launch sold out rapidly, we are pleased to offer collectors and enthusiasts another opportunity to acquire an exquisite piece: a matte black maneki neko, or lucky cat.

Nakada Kingyoku, a third-generation artisan, has mastered the traditional techniques of aochibu “blue dots” and morikin “raised gold,” learned under the rigorous tutelage of his father, Nakada Kingyoku the Second. His work combines meticulous craftsmanship with innovative design, incorporating elements and spatial arrangements inspired by the historic Rimpa school. The intricate patterns of blue dots and raised gold are enhanced with platinum, adding a contemporary touch that complements the rich heritage of Kutani Ware.

Nakada Kingyoku’s work has been celebrated nationally, with selections in prestigious exhibitions such as the National Traditional Craftwork Exhibition and the Traditional Kutani Craft Exhibition. His dedication and skill were formally recognized in 2017 when he received the Ishikawa Prefecture Traditional Industry, Outstanding Technician Encouragement Award.

This new addition to Nakada Kingyoku’s stunning artworks highlights the immense appreciation for his unique approach to traditional crafts, as evidenced by the rapid sell-out of the initial launch.

The new arrival will be available online starting June 20. We encourage those interested to act quickly, as these lucky cats are expected to sell out fast once again.

For more information, visit Musubi Gallery.

Timothy Hsu
Musubi Lab, LLC
+81 50-5856-3197
t.hsu@musubilab.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

MUSUBI KILN Announces New Addition to the Nakada Kingyoku Collection

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more