Nokia, Mavenir and Vodafone to join expert telco lineup at Network X 2024
Network X, the global event for the B2B telecommunications industry, returns to Paris this October, uniting over 1500 of the world's biggest operators, and representing more than 100 countries.
— Sam Oakley, Senior Portfolio Director, Informa Tech
Over the coming year, the industry can expect to see some notable developments, including the growth and shift in market spending, the implementation of generative AI across CSPs, and the further expansion of 5G networks. As these trends continue to emerge and develop, the telecommunications sector is poised for significant transformation. Supporting and examining this wave of innovation, will be the latest iteration of Network X.
From 8-10 October 2024, Network X will transform the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles into a hub for industry collaboration and learning. Examining key industry topics including next-gen PON, AI and Cloud RAN, fixed wireless access, and 6G, attendees can anticipate three days of immersive engagement, thought leadership sessions, and networking opportunities. From established industry giants to disruptive players, visionary regulators to cutting-edge solution providers, the event will host a diverse array of businesses from regional and global markets to drive overall progress in the telecoms landscape.
Over 150 exhibitors will join this year’s line-up, including global players, Nokia, Mavenir, CIG, and many more. Across the three days, exhibitors will launch brand-new solutions and host plentiful exclusive live demonstrations for attendees to experience the benefits of the latest network infrastructure innovation first-hand.
In a rapidly evolving industry, Network X remains at the forefront of thought leadership, with a carefully curated educational programme designed to address the most pressing challenges and growing opportunities facing the telecommunications sector. From exploring the future of fibre and Wi-Fi networks to unpacking the evolution of mobile networks and services, to gaining strategic insights into emerging optical transport technologies, attendees can expect to gain invaluable insights that will shape the trajectory of their businesses and drive revenues.
The highly anticipated Network X Headliners Stage returns to host various industry leaders for a thought-provoking discussion of emerging disruptive technologies. Experts like from Orange, Vodafone, BT, Digital Bridge, and more will delve into emerging advancements in AI, Non-terrestrial Networks (NTNs), Next-Gen passive optical networks (PON), and 6G. This stream offers a unique opportunity for attendees to gain insights from leading figures and stay informed about the future of telecoms.
New for 2024, the Accelerate stage will bring together researchers, experts, engineers, technologists, and specialists from the telecom ecosystem to discuss Gen AI, Network APIs, Quantum and other emerging technologies that are on the horizon. For a deep dive and collaborative experience, the Partner Workshop sessions will journey through standards and frameworks for FWA, fibre infrastructure, in-home connectivity, network cloudification, and more.
Recognising the heights of innovation and excellence in the telco industry, the Network X Awards will take centre stage on the evening of Tuesday 8 October 2024, at the prestigious Hotel de Ville in Paris. This glamorous evening will celebrate and honour the trailblazing achievements, innovations, and excellence that define the industry's developments over the last year.
Sam Oakley, Senior Portfolio Director, Informa Tech, said: “Our industry is in a constant state of flux. Businesses are weighing up balancing infrastructure investments with the need to innovate and adapt to disruptive technologies, like AI, network APIs and NTNs. Network X will offer the industry an opportunity to collaborate and learn. Discussions on challenges faced and experiences learnt provide a platform for innovations and industry growth, ultimately driving technology investments. We are looking forward to hosting the industry in October, and we hope to see you there.”
Network X will return to the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in 2024, between 8-10 October. To register for the event, please visit here.
