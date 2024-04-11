HR Technologies UK to bridge the gap between people and processes in 2024
The two-day event explores the industry’s key topics, from talent acquisition, development and retention to culture and L&D, with a focus on emerging trends.
HR Technologies UK is the meeting place for HR and people professionals looking to shape the workforce of the future. ”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an average spend of over £340,000 on human resources (HR) technology in the past year, it is clear that HR processes are undergoing a digital revolution as businesses look to stay ahead of the curve (HR Technologies UK Pulse Survey Report, 2024). Against this backdrop, HR Technologies UK will unite the entire HR industry at the ExCeL, London from 17-18 April 2024, as businesses increasingly recognise the need to leverage technology to streamline processes centric to its people.

HR professionals can immerse themselves in the forefront of the people function at the second edition of HR Technologies UK. This two-day event explores the industry’s key topics, from talent acquisition, development and retention to culture and learning & development, with a focus on emerging trends. 93% of respondents from the HR Tech Pulse Survey 2024 - commissioned by the event organisers - acknowledge the critical role of technology in addressing HR challenges, highlighting the growing importance of HR information systems, performance analytics, and employee engagement platforms.
Attendees will be able to network with industry giants such as Sage, Workday, UKG, and Oracle, alongside a variety of start-up companies emerging in the HR technology space. In addition, an agenda of industry experts and thought leaders will take to the stage across two dedicated Keynote Theatres. Notably, visitors will have the unique opportunity to hear insights from representatives at Panasonic, the British Film Institute, the NHS and Fosway Group, who will inspire attendees to shape the future of the workplace environment with proven strategy and innovation. Through a range of panel sessions, seminars, live demonstrations, and presentations, a key focus will be placed on maximising investment into businesses and employees to nurture a successful workplace environment.
Powering your people
This year's event will welcome over 60 exhibitors who will immerse visitors in the latest products, services and innovations set to elevate HR processes for businesses of all sizes.
Providing all-encompassing human capital management systems to help build confident employees, global leaders such as Cezanne HR, SD Worx, Dayforce, UKG, activpayroll, and more, will highlight their end-to-end solutions, from acquisition, to onboarding, payroll, and performance management.
Elsewhere, Workday and Oracle will showcase their recent cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) curated solutions to streamline HR processes for all businesses. Also focusing on AI, Amex GBT will offer its AI platform to harness and control the finance behind the hybrid working world for the future-forward business.
Allowing HR professionals to put people first to increase satisfaction and retention, Awardco, Zest and Remote will showcase cutting-edge technology, solving the complex challenges behind managing employee recognition, benefits packages, and salary payments. Attendees will get to discover these decision-making tools to offer comprehensive packages to all employees.
Creating the HR function of the future
HR Technologies UK brings together diverse voices from the HR community as the industry embraces change. With over two-thirds of HR professionals agreeing that technology can enhance both workplace efficiency and its environment (HR Technologies UK Pulse Survey Report, 2024), the event's free Keynote Theatres offer six industry focuses to guide strategic investments and shape the future of HR. Sessions will cover Digital Acceleration & Emerging Technology; Corporate Health & Wellbeing; Recruitment & Talent Acquisition; Talent & People Success; Human Capital; and Change Leadership & Management.
Setting the scene on day one, Maria Giovanna Vianello, Global Leadership Development Director at Novartis, will discuss the integration of AI and HR, sharing the attitude changes required by leaders to implement machine-learning technologies. Following this, Lydia Wu, Head of Talent Analytics & Transformation at Panasonic will host a presentation on bridging the gap between data analytics and HR processes. Elsewhere, visitors will hear from Linda Vernon, Head of Digital Empowerment for the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board at the NHS, and Natalie Sheils, Founder and CEO of Talenaut. They will provide their experiences on how innovative and emerging technologies can influence the future of work, touching on leadership practices and skills required.
Day two’s programme includes workshop session, “The Impact of Trust”, which will reveal how to make trust measurable and actionable, even during challenging times for organisations. Attendees can learn rituals and routines to build trust internally and externally, from self-trust to trust between companies. Vessy Tasheva, Speaker, Consultant, Author, Adviser, Investor, CEO, Vessy.com, will lead the session. Additionally, Sam Ramsey, Head of Experienced Hire UK&I, EY, will hold the keynote conference session on “The Future of Talent Acquistion”.
Start-ups take to the stage
Following its success last year, the Start-Up Zone will return to HR Technologies UK 2024, enabling rising companies to meet face-to-face and network with the market. Visitors looking for a fresh take on HR processes and the latest innovations will have the chance to connect with start-up companies such as Inploi, Scotty AI, Pulse Motivation, Anova, and more.
During the event, show partner Bill Boorman, Advisor to Talent Technology Companies, Keynote Speaker and Host, Researcher, and Commentator will host the Start-Up Showdown, a competition which allows all start-up exhibitors to pitch their business model to a panel of expert judges. The winning exhibitor will be crowned champion and gifted a complimentary stand at HR Technologies UK 2025. The competition opens the door for start-up companies with innovative solutions, such as last year’s winner HealthKey, who gained wide industry exposure following the event.
Nicki Morris, Group Exhibition Director at HR Technologies UK, said:
"HR Technologies UK is the meeting place for HR and people professionals looking to shape the workforce of the future. With insights fuelled by real-world challenges, HR professionals will discover actionable best practices and cutting-edge solutions to create data-driven, agile, people-centric organisations. We look forward to welcoming those who are passionate about revolutionising workplace culture and driving collaborative innovation at the ExCeL in April.”
HR Technologies UK will be co-located with Learning Technologies, an established event held by CloserStill Media.
For more information on HR Technologies UK and to register to attend, please visit: https://www.hrtechnologies.co.uk/
