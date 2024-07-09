Culture & Business Forum scheduled for November: press conference

VIETNAM, July 9 - HÀ NỘI — The 4th Culture & Business Forum (CBF), spotlighting business operations in a multicultural environment, is set to take place in Hà Nội on November 10, heard a press conference on the annual event on Monday.

Organised by the Vietnam Association of Business Culture Development (VNABC), the forum aims to contribute to realising the Party’s and State's policies and directions on building Vietnamese culture and people as well as capitalising on cultural potential, strengths, and resources to serve the country’s sustainable development.

Centred around this year's theme, businesses are expected to engage in discussions, debates, and experience exchanges to enhance the positive and mitigate negative impacts of a multicultural environment on enterprises’ operations, thereby promoting effective and sustainable growth.

The forum will also serve as an occasion for Party and State leaders to engage with and listen to the business community, gathering their suggestions and proposals on mechanisms and policies conducive to efficient operations in such a climate.

Its highlights will be a seminar on doing business in a multicultural environment and a ceremony to honour and award certificates to enterprises meeting the standards of Việt Nam's business culture this year.

At the press conference, the organiser shared a plan to establish an annual Vietnam Business Culture Day abroad, in a bid to connect Vietnamese entrepreneurs overseas with each other and with their domestic counterparts. Its inaugural edition is expected to be held in Paris in mid-September. — VNS