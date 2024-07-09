Biomed Industries, Inc. to Present Five Pivotal Papers on Alzheimer’s Disease Therapy at AAIC 2024-Philadelphia
Biomed Industries, Inc. to Present Five Pivotal Papers including latest advancements in combination therapy for Alzheimer’s Disease at AAIC 2024 -Philadelphia
Combining NA-831 with approved AD drugs like Lecanemab and Donanemab could reduce their dosages, minimizing severe side effects such as brain swelling while enhancing efficacy with synergic effects”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomed Industries, Inc. (Biomed), a leading biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it will present five scientific papers at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) from July 28 to August 1, 2024, in Philadelphia. These presentations will showcase the latest advancements in combination therapy for Alzheimer’s Disease (AD).
— Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of Biomed
The papers to be presented include:
1. Phase 3 Clinical Protocol: A placebo-controlled, double-blind, parallel-group study evaluating the safety and efficacy of NA-831 in combination with Lecanemab in subjects with early Alzheimer’s Disease.
2. Amyloid Hypothesis: A critical review of 20 years of Alzheimer’s research and the need for new approaches.
3. Phase 2 Clinical Trials of NA-831: Supporting the Neurogenesis Hypothesis in treating Alzheimer’s Disease and Major Depressive Disorder.
4. Associations Between Alzheimer’s Disease and Obesity: Clinical studies on NA-831 for AD and NA-931 for obesity.
5. Associations Between Alzheimer’s Disease and Stroke: Clinical studies on NA-831 for AD and NA-911 for stroke.
Biomed’s extensive 20-year study on the safety and efficacy of anti-amyloid drugs, combined with Phase 2 clinical trial data for NA-831, underscores the urgent need for alternative AD treatments. NA-831, an oral formulation that crosses the blood-brain barrier, shows promise in promoting neurogenesis and effectively and safely treating AD.
Dr. Zung V. Tran, Biomed’s VP of Biostatistics and AI, commented: “Our analysis of Phase 3 clinical trial data for seven anti-amyloid drugs, including FDA-approved Aducanumab, Lecanemab, and Donanemab, indicates that none could halt disease progression in a clinically meaningful way, and all had serious adverse events.”
Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of Biomed Industries, added: “NA-831 is the only drug proven to halt disease progression in Phase 2 clinical trials. It also offers neuro-protection, potentially preventing the disease. Combining NA-831 with approved AD drugs like Lecanemab and Donanemab could reduce their dosages, minimizing severe side effects such as brain bleeding and swelling while enhancing efficacy with synergic effects. We are preparing a Phase 3 study on the benefits of this combination therapy.”
At AAIC, Biomed will present clinical trial results for NA-831 and NA-901 for Alzheimer’s Disease and Major Depressive Disorder, respectively. The company will also highlight the connections between NA-831 for Alzheimer’s and NA-911 for stroke, as well as the relationship between NA-831 for AD and NA-931 for obesity.
Michael Willis, VP of Business Development, stated: “Biomed’s rich Phase 2 and Phase 3 pipeline spans Alzheimer’s Disease, ALS, Rett Syndrome, stroke, obesity, and Liver Disease MASH. Our pioneering efforts in integrating human and artificial intelligence expedite drug discovery to meet patient needs.”
About Biomed Industries, Inc.:
Biomed Industries, Inc. is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs. The company’s research team has developed a new platform of drugs targeting Alzheimer’s Disease, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Diabetes, obesity, MASH, stroke, and rare diseases, including Rett Syndrome and Fragile X.
