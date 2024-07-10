Dry Eye Disease Market Forecast 2032: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Pipeline, Therapies, and Companies by DelveInsight

Dry Eye Disease Market Forecast

The Dry Eye Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Dry Eye Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Dry Eye Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Dry Eye Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Dry Eye Disease market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To know in detail about the Dry Eye Disease market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Dry Eye Disease Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Dry Eye Disease Market Report:

• The Dry Eye Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

• In January 2024, Alcon, headquartered in Switzerland, announced the success of its dry eye disease medication AR-15512 in meeting primary endpoints in two Phase III trials, namely COMET-2 and COMET-3. With encouraging results from these trials, the company intends to submit a new drug application (NDA) for AR-15512 to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by mid-2024, as outlined in a press release dated January 9th.

• In January 2024, Stuart Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical firm based in the United States, has initiated a Phase III clinical study for their drug candidate vezocolmitide (ST-100) targeting patients with dry eye disease. This randomized, placebo-controlled trial seeks to assess the effectiveness and safety of a single dose of the ophthalmic solution compared to a placebo. The trial is set to enroll 320 participants.

• According to a study conducted by Farrand et. al, based on weighted estimates, 6.8% of the US adult population was projected to have diagnosed Dry Eye Disease

• One study found that 17% of 2,127 patients visiting a hospital in Japan were diagnosed with dry eyes, while 14.6% in a group of 2,520 older individuals reported symptoms of dry eyes

• Key Dry Eye Disease Companies: Palatin Technologies, Novaliq, mc2 therapeutics, and others

• Key Dry Eye Disease Therapies: PL9643, NOV03, CyclASol, MC2-03, and others

• The Dry Eye Disease epidemiology based on gender analyzed that females are more affected by Dry Eye Disease than males

Dry Eye Disease Overview

Dry eye disease (DED), also known as dry eye syndrome or keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a prevalent and multifactorial condition characterized by insufficient tear production or excessive tear evaporation, leading to ocular surface inflammation and damage. This condition results in symptoms such as dryness, irritation, redness, burning, a gritty sensation, and blurred vision, which can significantly impact the quality of life.

The underlying causes of Dry Eye Disease are varied and can include age-related decline in tear production, hormonal changes, autoimmune diseases (like Sjögren’s syndrome), prolonged screen use, environmental factors (such as wind or dry climates), and certain medications. Meibomian gland dysfunction, where the glands responsible for the oily layer of the tear film are obstructed, is also a common contributor.

Dry Eye Disease Diagnosis involves a comprehensive eye examination, including patient history, tear film assessment, and specific tests like Schirmer's test, tear breakup time (TBUT), and ocular surface staining.

Management of Dry Eye Disease focuses on alleviating symptoms and addressing the underlying causes. Treatment options include artificial tears, anti-inflammatory medications (such as cyclosporine or lifitegrast), punctal plugs to reduce tear drainage, and lifestyle modifications like increasing humidity and taking regular breaks during screen use. Advanced therapies, including intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy and autologous serum eye drops, may be considered for severe cases. Ongoing research aims to develop more effective treatments and improve understanding of this complex disease.

Get a Free sample for the Dry Eye Disease Market Report - https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/dry-eye-disease-market-insights?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=apr

Dry Eye Disease Market

The dynamics of the Dry Eye Disease market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2019-2032.

“Of the emerging therapies, MC2-03 (mc2 therapeutics), PL9643 (Palatin Technologies),and many other compelling treatments are expected to change the market scenario of Dry Eye Disease in the upcoming years.”

Dry Eye Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Dry Eye Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Dry Eye Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Dry Eye Disease

• Prevalent Cases of Dry Eye Disease by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Dry Eye Disease

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Dry Eye Disease

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Dry Eye Disease epidemiology trends @ Dry Eye Disease Prevalence

Dry Eye Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Dry Eye Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Dry Eye Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

To know more about Dry Eye Disease treatment, visit @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/dry-eye-disease-market-insights?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=apr

Dry Eye Disease Therapies and Key Companies

• PL9643: Palatin Technologies

• NOV03: Novaliq

• CyclASol: Novaliq

• MC2-03: mc2 therapeutics

Scope of the Dry Eye Disease Market Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Dry Eye Disease Companies: Palatin Technologies, Novaliq, mc2 therapeutics, and others

• Key Dry Eye Disease Therapies: PL9643, NOV03, CyclASol, MC2-03, and others

• Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Dry Eye Disease current marketed and Dry Eye Disease emerging therapies

• Dry Eye Disease Market Dynamics: Dry Eye Disease market drivers and Dry Eye Disease market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Dry Eye Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Dry Eye Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Dry Eye Disease market share @ Dry Eye Disease Treatment Market

Table of Contents

1. Dry Eye Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Dry Eye Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Dry Eye Disease

4. Dry Eye Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Dry Eye Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Dry Eye Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Dry Eye Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Dry Eye Disease

9. Dry Eye Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Dry Eye Disease Unmet Needs

11. Dry Eye Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Dry Eye Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Dry Eye Disease Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Dry Eye Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Dry Eye Disease Market Drivers

16. Dry Eye Disease Market Barriers

17. Dry Eye Disease Appendix

18. Dry Eye Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.