Hand Eczema Market Forecast 2032: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Pipeline, Therapies, and Companies by DelveInsight

The Hand Eczema market size was approximately USD 11.5 billion in 2022, analyses DelveInsight.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Hand Eczema Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hand Eczema, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hand Eczema market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Hand Eczema Market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hand Eczema pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hand Eczema market dynamics.

Some of the key facts of the Hand Eczema Market Report:

• The Hand Eczema market size was valued approximately USD 11.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

• Hand Eczema prevalence is difficult to estimate because not all patients seek treatment. It is estimated that hand eczema affects 2% to 10% of the general population

• In 2021, the number of existing cases of hand eczema was highest in the United States, totaling around 26,000,000 cases, while Spain had the lowest prevalence with approximately 4,000,000 cases.

• In 2021, around 11,000,000 males and 16,000,000 females in the United States were impacted by hand eczema. Projections suggest that the prevalence will rise, reaching approximately 11,555,000 among males and 16,800,000 among females by 2032.

• In 2021, Germany had the highest prevalence of hand eczema among the EU4 and the UK, with over 7,000,000 reported cases.

• The lack of approved treatments for this condition demonstrates that there is a clear need for more targeted therapies that limit and control this burdensome disease. In terms of future competition, additional products are entering the market along with new technologies

• Key Hand Eczema Companies: LEO Pharma, Asana Biosciences, Incyte Corporation, and others

• Key Hand Eczema Therapies: Delgocitinib, Ruxolitinib, ASN002, and others

• The Hand Eczema epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Hand Eczema is more common in males, than females

• The hand eczema cases were categorized into specific age groups: 18-30, 31-40, 41-50, 50-60, and 60 years and above.

Hand Eczema Overview

Hand eczema, also known as hand dermatitis, is a common inflammatory skin condition that affects the hands, causing red, itchy, and sometimes painful rashes. It can result from a variety of factors, including genetic predisposition, environmental irritants, allergens, and frequent hand washing. There are several types of hand eczema, including irritant contact dermatitis, allergic contact dermatitis, and atopic dermatitis, each with distinct triggers and manifestations.

Symptoms of hand eczema include dryness, redness, itching, scaling, and, in severe cases, cracking, blistering, and bleeding. The condition can significantly impact daily activities and quality of life, especially for individuals in occupations requiring frequent hand use or exposure to irritants, such as healthcare workers, cleaners, and food handlers.

Hand Eczema Diagnosis is primarily clinical, based on the appearance of the hands and the patient’s history. Patch testing may be conducted to identify specific allergens if allergic contact dermatitis is suspected.

Hand Eczema Treatment focuses on managing symptoms and avoiding triggers. This includes the use of emollients to maintain skin hydration, topical corticosteroids to reduce inflammation, and protective measures like wearing gloves to minimize contact with irritants. In chronic or severe cases, systemic treatments or phototherapy may be necessary. Proper management and preventive strategies are essential to control flare-ups and improve the patient’s quality of life.

Hand Eczema Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hand Eczema Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hand Eczema market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Hand Eczema

• Prevalent Cases of Hand Eczema by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Hand Eczema

• Diagnosed Cases of Hand Eczema

Hand Eczema Market

The dynamics of the Hand Eczema market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2019-2032.

Hand Eczema Therapies and Key Companies

• Delgocitinib: LEO Pharma

• Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation

• ASN002: Asana BioSciences

• And Others

Hand Eczema Market Drivers

• Government Initiatives

• Growth in Research and Development

• Increase in the number of patients

Hand Eczema Market Barriers

• Lack of Approved Hand Eczema therapies

• Lack of Clinical Trial studies

Scope of the Hand Eczema Market Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Hand Eczema Companies: LEO Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Asana BioSciences, and others

• Key Hand Eczema Therapies: Delgocitinib, Ruxolitinib, ASN002, and others

• Hand Eczema Therapeutic Assessment: Hand Eczema current marketed and Hand Eczema emerging therapies

• Hand Eczema Market Dynamics: Hand Eczema market drivers and Hand Eczema market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Hand Eczema Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hand Eczema Market Access and Reimbursement

