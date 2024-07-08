Senate Resolution 316 Printer's Number 1807
PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1807
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
316
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, JULY 8, 2024
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, JULY 8, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the life and service of Toty Boley.
WHEREAS, Toty Boley was born February 26, 1994, in Liberia,
to Mamie Gowah and Newili Glayer Batuna; and
WHEREAS, At a young age, Mr. Boley moved to the United States
with his grandmother, Elizabeth Boley, to make a better life for
himself; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Boley graduated from Motivation High School,
part of the School District of Philadelphia, in 2013; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Boley went on to earn a bachelor's degree in
philosophy with minors in political science and gerontology from
Slippery Rock University in 2017 and earned his master of public
administration degree as a member of the Alpha Chi Honor Society
from Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, in 2020; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Boley was a beloved member of the staff of
Senator Katie Muth since 2022, working in her Royersford
district office as a constituent services representative; and
WHEREAS, Prior to working with the Pennsylvania State Senate,
Mr. Boley had previously worked for the Pennsylvania House of
