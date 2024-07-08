Senate Resolution 316 Printer's Number 1807

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1807

WHEREAS, Toty Boley was born February 26, 1994, in Liberia,

to Mamie Gowah and Newili Glayer Batuna; and

WHEREAS, At a young age, Mr. Boley moved to the United States

with his grandmother, Elizabeth Boley, to make a better life for

himself; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Boley graduated from Motivation High School,

part of the School District of Philadelphia, in 2013; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Boley went on to earn a bachelor's degree in

philosophy with minors in political science and gerontology from

Slippery Rock University in 2017 and earned his master of public

administration degree as a member of the Alpha Chi Honor Society

from Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, in 2020; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Boley was a beloved member of the staff of

Senator Katie Muth since 2022, working in her Royersford

district office as a constituent services representative; and

WHEREAS, Prior to working with the Pennsylvania State Senate,

Mr. Boley had previously worked for the Pennsylvania House of

