Senate Bill 698 Printer's Number 1808

from the license and permit fee requirements under section
2709 (relating to license costs and fees) while participating
in an eligible activity for which the commission has issued a
Military Event License Exemption Permit under paragraph (3).
(2) The following individuals are eligible for a
Military Event License Exemption under paragraph (1):
(i) A veteran of the armed forces of the United
States who has been certified by the United States
Department of Veterans Affairs or its predecessor or by
any branch of the United States Armed Forces to have
served during war time and has a service-connected
disability of 30% or more.
(ii) An active duty member, reserve duty member or
veteran of any branch of the United States Armed Forces
who has received the Purple Heart.
(iii) One additional individual per eligible
individual under subparagraph (i) or (ii), who shall
provide assistance to the eligible individual as
necessary during the specified permitted event.
(3) The commission may issue a Military Event License
Exemption Permit for an event, subject to paragraph (5),
whose primary purpose is the rehabilitation or enjoyment of
eligible individuals. Each eligible individual must receive a
Military Event License Exemption to participate in the event.
The event may have a duration of no more than seven
consecutive days.
(4) All regulations and requirements regarding seasons,
bag limits and reporting standards must be adhered to by the
participants of an event under paragraph (3).
(5) An individual or entity that wishes to host an event
