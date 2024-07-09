Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,754 in the last 365 days.

Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu Meets with the UN Resident Coordinator for Iran Stefan Priesner

On July 4, Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu met with the UN Resident Coordinator for Iran Stefan Priesner.

Ambassador Cong said that China attaches great importance to its relations with the UN and is willing to work with the UN to strengthen true multilateralism, make efforts for global governance reform, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Mr. Prisner thanked China for its consistent strong support for the work of the UN and said that the UN’s resident offices in Iran are willing to deepen cooperation with the Chinese Embassy to better benefit the local people.

You just read:

Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu Meets with the UN Resident Coordinator for Iran Stefan Priesner

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more