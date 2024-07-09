Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu Meets with the UN Resident Coordinator for Iran Stefan Priesner

On July 4, Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu met with the UN Resident Coordinator for Iran Stefan Priesner.

Ambassador Cong said that China attaches great importance to its relations with the UN and is willing to work with the UN to strengthen true multilateralism, make efforts for global governance reform, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Mr. Prisner thanked China for its consistent strong support for the work of the UN and said that the UN’s resident offices in Iran are willing to deepen cooperation with the Chinese Embassy to better benefit the local people.