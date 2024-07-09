Williston Barracks/DUI #3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

cASE#:24A1004835

TROOPER: Sgt. Todd Stackhouse

STATION: VSP-Williston

CONTACT#:802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 07/08/24 1804 hours

LOCATION: Bolton, VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence # 3

ACCUSED: Teri Wheeler

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cortlandt Mnr, New York

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, troopers responded to a vehicle vs tractor crash in the town of Bolton. Upon arrival, troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Teri Wheeler. During conversation, Wheeler showed numerous signs of impairment. Subsequently, field sobriety tests were conducted, and Wheeler was placed under arrest for suspicion of Driving under the Influence of alcohol. Wheeler was arrested and transported to the Williston State Police barracks for processing, and later released. Wheeler was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/25/24 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Driving under the Influence #3.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/25/24 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Yes

