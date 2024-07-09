Williston Barracks/DUI #3
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
cASE#:24A1004835
TROOPER: Sgt. Todd Stackhouse
STATION: VSP-Williston
CONTACT#:802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 07/08/24 1804 hours
LOCATION: Bolton, VT
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence # 3
ACCUSED: Teri Wheeler
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cortlandt Mnr, New York
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, troopers responded to a vehicle vs tractor crash in the town of Bolton. Upon arrival, troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Teri Wheeler. During conversation, Wheeler showed numerous signs of impairment. Subsequently, field sobriety tests were conducted, and Wheeler was placed under arrest for suspicion of Driving under the Influence of alcohol. Wheeler was arrested and transported to the Williston State Police barracks for processing, and later released. Wheeler was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/25/24 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Driving under the Influence #3.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/25/24 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Yes
SGT Todd Stackhouse
Patrol Commander
Troop A- Williston
3294 St George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111