Charting the Path to Discovery: BD and NovogeneAIT Partners to Advance Single Cell Multi-Omics
EINPresswire.com/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a strategic partnership with NovogeneAIT Genomics Singapore Pte Ltd., a premier provider of multi-omics solutions.
This partnership aims to revolutionize single-cell multi-omics research, combining BD’s Rhapsody™ Single Cell Analysis Solutions with NovogeneAIT Genomics' expertise in high-throughput Next Generation Sequencing (NGS). BD’s Rhapsody™ Single Cell Analysis Solutions enables the concurrent analysis of transcriptomics and proteomics or epigenomics signatures from single cells, addressing critical challenges faced by current commercial technologies. Through this partnership, the parties aim to provide researchers access to innovative tools necessary for generating new biological insights into complex diseases such as cancer and supporting the discovery of novel biomarkers and therapeutic pathways.
“This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to advancing life sciences research in Singapore while addressing significant gaps in single cell research, such as accurate recapitulation of fragile cells like neutrophils”, said Annie Chan, Vice President of BD Biosciences, Central and South Asia and Japan. “Together with NovogeneAIT Genomics, we are dedicated to providing researchers with state-of-the-art tools and support necessary to advancing the world of health.”
“A significant challenge in the field is the ability to simultaneously analyze multiple data layers from a single cell. We are thrilled to enter this partnership, combining the capabilities of the BD Rhapsody platform with our advanced sequencing and bioinformatics services to push the boundaries of single-cell research.”, said Justin Lee, CEO of NovogeneAIT Genomics Singapore.
Through this partnership, BD and NovogeneAIT Genomics envision expanding the accessibility and adoption of single cell multi-omics, fostering a vibrant research ecosystem in Singapore and beyond.
About NovogeneAIT Genomics
NovogeneAIT Genomics is a leading multi-omics services and solutions provider headquartered in Singapore. It is formed as a strategic joint venture between Novogene and AITbiotech, a Singapore biotech Company in 2016. With an unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, swift, and cost-effective omics solutions, NovogeneAIT Genomics has grown to become one of the largest NGS service providers in Southeast Asia. It offers a comprehensive suite of multi-omics services encompasses genomics, transcriptomics, single cell/spatial transcriptomics, metagenomics, and proteomics. Operating from our state-of-the-art sequencing center in Singapore, NovogeneAIT is dedicated to advancing genomic research by offering unmatched data quality that empowers researchers across diverse sectors, including healthcare and agriculture, to realize their research goals. For more information, visit www.novogene.com/amea-en/
About BD Rhapsody™ Scanner
The BD Rhapsody™ Scanner is designed to visualize all steps in the single-cell capture workflow and provide detailed analysis metrics at every step, enabling the user to make key decisions throughout the workflow. The scanner has been redesigned to be compatible for use with the BD Rhapsody™ HT Xpress System and BD Rhapsody™ 8-Lane Cartridge for higher-throughput applications, enabling a multisample workflow. It can also be used in combination with the BD Rhapsody™ Express System and BD Rhapsody™ Single-Lane Cartridge for lower-throughput needs. Visit bdbiosciences.com to learn more.
About BD Rhapsody™ HT Xpress System
The new BD Rhapsody™ HT Xpress System is a higher-throughput platform that leverages our proprietary, gentle, robust microwell-based single-cell partitioning technology to perform single cell analysis. The system is capable of single-cell capture and barcoding enabling capture of more than 320,000 cells per cartridge, making million-cell studies now possible. The BD Rhapsody™ HT Xpress System offers the same performance as the BD Rhapsody™ Express System, now featuring a new flexible cartridge design with the ability to run up to eight times the number of lanes at one time with a broad range of cell input, from 100–440,000 cells per cartridge. Visit bdbiosciences.com to learn more.
About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson
Contact Information:
For further details, please reach out to the respective media relations teams.
Keefe Chee
Becton Dickinson Singapore
Segment Marketing Lead, Life Sciences
+65 9199 3584
Keefe_chee@bd.com
Man Chun Leong
