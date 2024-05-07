NovogeneAIT Collaborates with A*STAR’s Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology on Spatial Transcriptomics Technology
SINGAPORE, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovogeneAIT Genomics Singapore (“NovogeneAIT”) has entered into a research collaboration with A*STAR’s Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB). This collaboration aims to elucidate the understanding of immune checkpoint inhibitors and their effects on various cancers using spatial transcriptomics technologies.
This research collaboration focuses on jointly developing novel analytical packages for spatial transcriptomics data, including cell clustering and phenotyping. The developed tools will be tested on tissue samples to validate their feasibility and practicality in elucidating the tumour microenvironment.
By combining IMCB's expertise in immunology and spatial technologies with NovogeneAIT's capabilities in next-generation sequencing and bioinformatics, this collaboration aims to advance the understanding of immune checkpoint inhibitor responses and potentially provide insights into disease progression and patient outcome prediction in various cancers.
Justin Lee, CEO of NovogeneAIT Genomics Singapore, stated, “Spatial Transcriptome is one of the latest molecular techniques. We are honoured to collaborate with IMCB on this pivotal project, which will combine our expertise in advancing our understandings in tumour heterogeneity and potentially provide insights to diseases progressions and patient outcome prediction.”
Dr Su Xinyi, Executive Director of A*STAR’s IMCB said, “This collaboration with NovogeneAIT marks an exciting step towards making spatial transcriptomics technologies more accessible to the broader research and clinical community. Through this collaboration, we aim to advance our understanding of tumour microenvironment, and thereby develop targeted cancer treatments.”
About NovogeneAIT Genomics:
NovogeneAIT Genomics is a leading multi-omics services and solutions provider headquartered in Singapore. It is formed as a strategic joint venture between Novogene and AITbiotech, a Singapore biotech Company in 2016. With an unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, swift, and cost-effective omics solutions, NovogeneAIT Genomics has grown to become one of the largest NGS service providers in Southeast Asia. It offers a comprehensive suite of multi-omics services encompasses genomics, transcriptomics, single cell/spatial transcriptomics, metagenomics, and proteomics. Operating from our state-of-the-art sequencing center in Singapore, NovogeneAIT is dedicated to advancing genomic research by offering unmatched data quality that empowers researchers across diverse sectors, including healthcare and agriculture, to realize their research goals. For more information, visit www.novogene.com/amea-en/
Contact Information:
For further details, please reach out to the respective media relations teams.
Man Chun Leong
NovogeneAIT Genomics Singapore
+65 6513 4308
