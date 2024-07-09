Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,653 in the last 365 days.

Berlin / Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24A3004401

TROOPER: Brandon Slaney

STATION: Berlin              

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/08/2024 at approximately 1752 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Offence committed in the presence of a child

 

ACCUSED: Brian Deforge

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

CHARGES:  Domestic Assault, Offence committed in the presence of a child

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic violence victims

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 8, 2024, at approximately 1752 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a report of a family fight in Williamstown, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and investigation revealed that Brian Deforge caused pain or injury to a family member. Deforge was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Berlin Barracks and processed. Deforge was issued court-ordered conditions of release before being issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court for the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Berlin / Multiple Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more