Berlin / Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3004401

TROOPER: Brandon Slaney

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/08/2024 at approximately 1752 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Offence committed in the presence of a child

ACCUSED: Brian Deforge

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

CHARGES: Domestic Assault, Offence committed in the presence of a child

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic violence victims

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 8, 2024, at approximately 1752 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a report of a family fight in Williamstown, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and investigation revealed that Brian Deforge caused pain or injury to a family member. Deforge was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Berlin Barracks and processed. Deforge was issued court-ordered conditions of release before being issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.