Berlin / Multiple Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3004401
TROOPER: Brandon Slaney
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/08/2024 at approximately 1752 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Offence committed in the presence of a child
ACCUSED: Brian Deforge
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
CHARGES: Domestic Assault, Offence committed in the presence of a child
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic violence victims
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 8, 2024, at approximately 1752 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a report of a family fight in Williamstown, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and investigation revealed that Brian Deforge caused pain or injury to a family member. Deforge was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Berlin Barracks and processed. Deforge was issued court-ordered conditions of release before being issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.