Barrio Donas unveils new plant-based donuts; join the tasting event & win a meet & greet with Caloncho
Barrio Donas is excited to unveil its new line of Caloncho and nature-inspired, plant-based donuts.
We strive to deeply connect with our community by sharing flavors that recall the cherished sweets of our childhood, creating beautiful memories together!”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barrio Donas is excited to unveil its new line of Caloncho and nature-inspired, plant-based donuts. The general public is invited to sample these innovative flavors and enjoy complimentary mocktail Palomas featuring the refreshing taste of Topo Chico. A select few will also have the opportunity to attend a special Meet and Greet event with beloved Mexican artist Caloncho. Both events are set to take place on August 13th.
— Janet and Jonathan, owners of Barrio Donas
Event Details:
Public Event: Discover our new Caloncho-inspired, plant-based donuts! Enjoy a free tasting at the Barrio Donas Clairemont location from 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM, or while supplies last. Attendees will have the chance to savor donuts specially crafted in the spirit of musician Caloncho. Guests will receive complimentary donuts and Paloma mocktails until 2 PM or until supplies run out. Check out our social media for live updates!
Private Meet and Greet: Specific details will be provided to winners and media representatives. Stay tuned to our social media for updates, details, and giveaways. This exclusive gathering promises fans a close-up encounter with the singer, complemented by complimentary plant-based donuts and Paloma mocktails featuring the refreshing taste of Topo Chico.
Barrio Donas aims to offer a memorable experience with this event and to celebrate Mexican culture and traditions. "We strive to deeply connect with our community by sharing flavors that recall the cherished sweets of our childhood, creating beautiful memories together," said Janet and Jonathan, owners of Barrio Donas.
About Barrio Donas:
Barrio Donas is renowned for its innovative approach to traditional Mexican pastries, integrating classic flavors with a modern twist. Located in San Diego, Barrio Donas has become a beloved spot for both locals and visitors seeking a unique taste of Mexico, voted best horchata by Yelp. With two locations to serve you—Clairemont and Old Town—and a new location coming soon to National City. Donuts Without Borders
About Caloncho:
Caloncho, a prominent figure in the Mexican music scene, is celebrated for his soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics. As an advocate for community outreach and a lover of vegan cuisine, he enjoys sharing his passion for vegan food under the hashtag #sabrosoveganochingón. This collaboration with Barrio Donas marks a fusion of culinary and musical arts, aimed at providing an unforgettable cultural experience.
For more information about the new plant-based donut flavors and the private Meet and Greet with Caloncho at Barrio Donas, please contact Janet Martinez at janet@barriodonas.com, www.barriodonas.com. For more information about Caloncho, please contact www.matsagency.com
