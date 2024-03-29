Tequila Cabal: Celebrating Chavez's Legacy as the Official Sponsor of the 2024 Cesar Chavez Awards
Tequila Cabal to Celebrate the Legacy of Cesar Chavez as the Official Tequila Sponsor at the 2024 Cesar Chavez Legacy Awards
May the spirit in your glass be only matched by the spirit of your company”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tequila Cabal, a leader in organic and bio-dynamic tequila, is proud to announce its role as the official tequila sponsor for the prestigious 2024 Cesar Chavez Legacy Awards.
— Tequila Cabal
Scheduled for Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the historic Vibiana in Los Angeles, CA, the awards ceremony will take place in a venue steeped in the city's history, symbolizing the event's emphasis on legacy and community impact.
This year, the Cesar Chavez Legacy Awards proudly recognize a distinguished group of individuals for their significant contributions to their communities, embodying the spirit and values of Cesar Chavez. The honorees are Roberto Rivas, Speaker of the California Assembly; Jane Fonda, an acclaimed actor and activist; and Castulo De La Rocha, President and CEO of AltaMed. Each is celebrated for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.
The talented Cristela Alonzo, renowned actor and comedian, will host the event, bringing her unique blend of humor and insight to the ceremony as it celebrates the achievements of the honorees and the legacy of Cesar Chavez.
For this momentous occasion, Tequila Cabal is unveiling a special limited-edition tequila bottle. Featuring the brand's iconic horse head design, hand-blown in an ombre of rose red and green to reflect this year's theme, "The Chavez Rose," the bottle’s design draws from the deep connection between charrería (Mexican rodeo) culture and tequila tradition. It reflects the shared values of nurturing both a noble steed and spirit with time, love, care, and attention. This unique collector's item pays homage to Cesar Chavez's enduring spirit and showcases Tequila Cabal's commitment to cultural heritage and excellence.
The Cesar Chavez Legacy Awards celebrate the life and work of Cesar Chavez, championing his philosophy that "only by giving our lives do we find life." The event honors those who continue to inspire and effect change within communities, echoing Chavez's dedication to service, empowerment, and social justice.
Tequila Cabal's sponsorship of this year's Cesar Chavez Legacy Awards highlights a mutual commitment to uplifting hard-working individuals through the "Si Se Puede" ethos, reflecting the brand's core values: "CABAL IS CLASS, NEVER PURCHASED, ALWAYS EARNED." This initiative underscores the brand's dedication to social responsibility, cultural preservation, and community development.
Furthermore, the ongoing work of the Cesar Chavez Foundation to advance Chavez's mission through various initiatives aimed at uplifting communities and preserving the legacy of this American icon will also be illuminated.
"We are deeply honored to be a part of this year's awards and to commemorate the enduring legacy of Cesar Chavez," said Everardo Gonzalez, founder of Tequila Cabal. "With this special edition tequila, we invite you to raise a glass in tribute to the values of hard work, dedication, and community service that Chavez exemplified."
Tequila Cabal's reputation for quality is further evidenced by its receipt of multiple awards, including double gold medals from San Francisco Wine and Spirits, SIP Awards, Cigar and Spirits Magazine, and Tequila Aficionado, marking the brand as a leader in its field.
For more information about Tequila Cabal, please visit www.tequilacabal.com.
