Update on safety modifications at Lihue Airport

Main, News Posted on Jul 8, 2024 in Airports News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of construction activities at Runway 3-21 at the Lῑhu‘e Airport (LIH). The section of unimproved road from Ahukini Road to Ninini Point (Beach Road) closest to the start of the runway will be open to pedestrians, but closed to vehicles through Sunday, January 5, 2026. The portion of Beach Road that is not immediately adjacent to Runway 3-21 may be accessed via Ninini Point Street.

Starting Monday, July 29, 2024, until Friday, August 2, Runway 3-21 will be closed nightly from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. for the installation of a temporary jet blast deflector. Runway 17-35 will remain in service during the overnight work. Both runways will be operating normally outside of the night-work hours. This work was originally scheduled to take place from July 15 to 18.

The closures are needed to incorporate runway safety modifications to Runway 3-21 to meet requirements established by the Federal Aviation Administration. The installation of the temporary jet blast deflector is needed to allow construction activities to occur during the day, while allowing the daytime flight operations at Runway 3-21 to continue.

The construction activities on Runway 3-21 are part of the Relocate Runway 3-21 Project to improve takeoff and taxiway operations at LIH by increasing the Runway Safety Area, extending Taxiway A, and installing new Light Emitting Diode (LED) runway and taxiway edge lights, LED airfield signage and new conduits and cabling.

More information on the Relocate Runway 3-21 Project can be found at: https://us.planengage.com/hawaiiairports/page/Runway-0321-Runway-Safety-Area-Project

Please note all work is weather permitting. HDOT has coordinated the runway closures and the phasing plan with the airlines and other partners to minimize impacts to flights.

Passengers are advised to check with their airline for information specific to their flights. HDOT appreciates the public’s patience while the needed work to ensure the safe operation of LIH is conducted.

###