Join the 38th NAMIC Conference with Honoree MSNBC President Rashida Jones
EINPresswire.com/ -- NAMIC is pleased to announce Rashida Jones, MSNBC President and two-time Emmy winner, as honorary chair of the 38th Annual NAMIC Conference, scheduled for October 22-23 in New York City. This year’s theme, “Diverse Voices! Defining the Future…” promises a celebration of diversity, equity, and inclusion that’s set to redefine the media, entertainment, and technology industries.
“We are honored to have Rashida Jones as this year’s honorary chair. Her leadership and vision are transforming the media landscape, setting new standards for excellence and inclusion,” said A. Shuanise Washington, president & CEO of NAMIC. “This year’s conference embodies a pivotal moment of change and progress as we navigate and shape the future of our industry together.”
Rashida Jones, President of MSNBC
Rashida Jones is President of MSNBC, the premiere destination for breaking news, award-winning journalism, in-depth analysis and informed perspectives. She oversees all programming, digital expansion, new businesses, editorial units, business development, and technical operations.
Before taking on the President role in February 2021, Jones served as Senior Vice President at NBC News and MSNBC. In this position, she spearheaded cross-platform breaking news and major events for both networks, including coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and the networks’ Decision 2020 coverage, including presidential debates, town halls, primaries and special election nights and forums. Jones simultaneously led MSNBC’s dayside and weekend news programming, where she managed hours of live reporting and newsgathering backed by the journalism of NBC News. Jones executive produced the most watched Democratic presidential debate during the 2020 election cycle.
Jones has won two Emmys and three Edward R. Murrow Awards and was honored with the RTDNA 2022 First Amendment Award, which recognizes journalists and news executives who make major contributions to protecting First Amendment freedoms. She has been honored with
leadership awards from the National Action Network, the National Urban League, ColorComm
and the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications.
She is a member of the Executive Leadership Council, a board member of the Carole Kneeland
Project for Responsible Journalism, a member of the Academy of Arts and Sciences, the National Association of Black Journalists, and the Milken Institute’s Executive Women’s Circle.
In 2019, Jones was inducted into the Hampton University Scripps Howard Journalism School
Hall of Fame, an honor acknowledging her outstanding work in the journalism industry. She also
received the inaugural Media Leadership Award from Montclair State University for the significant national impact she has made in the media industry across platforms and genres.
Jones received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Media-Arts Broadcast from Hampton University, where she launched a scholarship in her name.
NAMIC
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion in the media and technology industries. NAMIC envisions a world where companies lead and excel with a diverse workforce, inclusive workplace, and equitable practices, resulting in authentic representation in their content and products. NAMIC has over 2,500 members in 18 chapters nationwide and focuses on leadership development, advocacy, and empowerment. For more NAMIC information, visit www.namic.com and follow @NAMICNational on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
NAMIC
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion in the media and technology industries. NAMIC envisions a world where companies lead and excel with a diverse workforce, inclusive workplace, and equitable practices, resulting in authentic representation in their content and products. NAMIC has over 2,500 members in 18 chapters nationwide and focuses on leadership development, advocacy, and empowerment. For more NAMIC information, visit www.namic.com and follow @NAMICNational on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
