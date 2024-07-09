4.7± & 2.8± Parcels of Comm Real Estate w/I-95 Fntg in Fredericksburg VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
Announcing the online auction of 2 parcels (totaling 7.5± acres) of commercial real estate in Fredericksburg, VA with Interstate 95 road frontage.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the online auction of 2 parcels (totaling 7.5± acres) of commercial real estate in Fredericksburg, VA with Interstate 95 road frontage on Wednesday, July 31.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the online auction of 2 parcels (totaling 7.5± acres) of commercial real estate in Fredericksburg, VA with Interstate 95 road frontage on Wednesday, July 31 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“Highlights of the 4.72± acre parcel include the following: 4.72± acres with a 28,000± sf. building (formally utilized as a cinema), 224 parking spaces on asphalt lot, C-3 Zoning and 490' +/- of I-95; while the 2.8± acre land parcel boasts C-3 zoning and 420'± of I-95 frontage,” said Nicholls. “This rarely offered property is centrally located in Fredericksburg between Northern VA/DC and Richmond, VA, and is part of the present and future of this desirable growing area. Take advantage of a rare opportunity to purchase I-95 property in a booming area. Place your bids and make it yours.”
“The property is located off of Rt. 1 in Fredericksburg’s Southpoint I development and less than 1 mile from I-95 interchange (Exit 126), 1 mile from Rt. 17, 2.5 miles from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 6 miles from Shannon Airport, 6.5 miles from Mary Washington Hospital and University of Mary Washington, 15 miles from Stafford Regional Airport, minutes from downtown historic Fredericksburg, and a short drive to Richmond, Northern Virginia and DC,” said Kelly Strauss, auction coordinator.
You will have the opportunity to bid on either of these 2 parcels or a combination of both as they will be offered individually and combined noted Strauss.
The auctions’ date, address and highlights follow below. The online auction bidding on the property will begin to close on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 @ 3 pm (Eastern).
Address: 5800 Southpoint Centre Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA 22407
4.7± Acres of valuable commercial property
• 4.72 +/- Acres w/28,486 +/- sf. Building (formally utilized as a cinema)
• Building has 27' eave height and features 9 movies screens (7 w/stadium seating), Dolby Digital sound & digital projection throughout, highest quality picture, 3-D movie projection, concert & sporting events via satellite and 1,325 seating capacity
• 224 parking spaces (asphalt parking lot)
• 490' +/- of I-95 Frontage; Daily traffic count on I-95 (North & South bound): 115,000 vehicles (both parcels total over 900' +/- of I-95 frontage)
• Utilities & storm water management on site
• Your neighbors are DMV, hotels, major fast food restaurants, U-Haul, hospital, community college & more!!
Address: 5800 Southpoint Centre Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA 22407
2.8± Acres of valuable commercial property
• 2.8 +/- acre commercial land parcel
• Utilities & storm water management on site
• Your neighbors are DMV, hotels, major fast food restaurants, U-Haul, hospital, community college & more!!
“The online real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation,” reminded Strauss. “Additionally, the owner will entertain pre-auction offers.”
For more information, call Kelly Strauss (540) 226-1279 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-226-1279
info@nichollsauction.com
