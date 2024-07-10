Insignia Capital Corp. Launches Specialized Fix-and-Flip and Bridge Loan Products for Small Operators
Insignia Capital Corp. has launched specialized fix-and-flip and bridge loan products for small operators from their Beverly Hills, CA headquarters.
In the extremely competitive southern CA marketplace, it's crucial that a buyer works with a lender that can evaluate a scenario quickly and have the ability to close within 10 days.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insignia Capital Corp. has launched specialized fix-and-flip and bridge loan products for small operators, in response to the lack of resources that traditional banks provide in this space. Insignia Capital Corp stands out as a reliable source of capital for small operators, offering tailored financing solutions and expertise to bridge the gap left by traditional banks on loans up to five million dollars. This loan program offers approval within 48 hours (about 2 days) and funding in as little as 5 days (after approval). These specialized loan products are only available for investors and not consumers. Loans are intended for investment and business purposes only.
In support of Insignia Capital Corp.’s ability to work with smaller operators and proven quick turnaround in the fix-and-flip and bridge loan market, real estate leader David Azziz has said, “In the extremely competitive southern CA marketplace, it's crucial that a buyer works with a lender that can evaluate a scenario quickly and have the ability to close within 10 days."
Insignia Capital recognizes the challenges faced by small operators and positions itself as a trusted partner in the real estate investment sector. Through hands-on financing, expertise, and flexible solutions, Insignia Capital empowers small operators to succeed in the competitive real estate market.
About Insignia Capital Corp.
Insignia Capital Corp, with decades of fix and flip and bridge lending expertise, is now backed by a multi-billion-dollar institutional partner, ensuring access to competitive capital. Specializing in loans for real estate investors, our boutique approach guarantees personalized service, direct principal involvement, and rapid decisions. Loans can be funded in as little as 7 days. Working with Insignia Capital brings our A-Team to your investment and loan opportunity. You can trust in our expertise to provide the optimal loan program and guidance for your funding needs. As the real estate market evolves, partnerships with forward-thinking firms like Insignia Capital Corp are essential for small operators leveraging fix-and-flip and bridge lending strategies. Learn more at www.insigniacapitalcorp.com
