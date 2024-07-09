Submit Release
EMU Organizes a Reception for Its Graduates

Within the framework of Eastern Mediterranean University’s (EMU) 2023-2024 Academic Year Spring Semester graduation events, a Graduation Reception was held on Tuesday, 2 July, 2024, at 07:00 p.m. at the EMU Beach Club. EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, Vice Rectors Prof. Dr. Osman M. Karatepe, Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren, Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu and Prof. Dr. Salih Katırcıoğlu, graduates, their families and EMU academic and administrative personnel attended the said event.  

 

At the reception, which attracted great interest from graduating students and their families, the İnönü Youth Center Folk Dance Group performed a folklore show. Both the graduates and their families had an enjoyable time and had the chance to experience traditional Cypriot folk dances, an important part of Cypriot culture. 

 

Following the folkdance performance, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç congratulated the students who had achieved the success of graduating from EMU and their families who contributed to their success. Prof. Dr. Kılıç thanked the students’ families for trusting EMU and emphasized that the students are graduating as academically equipped experts of EMU quality. Prof. Dr. Kılıç stated that wherever the graduates are in the world, they will see the advantage of being an EMU graduate. Lastly, Prof. Dr. Kılıç wished the graduates, their families, and all the personnel members and joyful evening. 

 

The attendees of the event enjoyed a delightful evening with music performed by the Deniz Feneri band. Throughout the night, students and their families didn’t miss the chance to take commemorative photos in front of the specially prepared graduation board at the reception.

 

