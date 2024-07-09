Global Oatmeal Sales Set to total USD 10,557 million by 2034 Spearheaded by Rising Popularity of Oatmeal as a Healthy Breakfast Option | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Oatmeal market outlook is predicted to increase significantly due to the rising breakfast industry, as well as shifting eating patterns and a growing preference for nutritious meals around the world. In the United States, product sales are projected to grow steadily at a 5.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) until 2034.

NEWARK, Del, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oatmeal sales are anticipated to surge at a 5.7% CAGR through 2034. The revenue figure for the year 2024 is USD 6,063 million. By 2034, the oatmeal market value is projected to total around USD 10,557 million.



Oatmeal is a popular breakfast meal and has paved its way in baby food and granola bars too, to establish their prominence. In the West, the product is consumed as a daily breakfast meal and finds its place in regular eating routines.

The oatmeal sector is driving up at a moderate pace as customers seek healthier food options to combine with their otherwise stressful and fast-paced lives. Companies are using this market dynamic to penetrate households in advancing nations like India, China, and Indonesia. Product sales are further becoming stronger, as consumers are introduced to the new and diverse product offerings.

Embarking on a progressive future, players are investing more funds in product innovation to gain ground in the market. Oatmeal is sold on its sustainability component, as customers are presently alert and proactive about making purchases that contribute to the environment’s health. Oats are sustainable as they control soil erosion, suppress the growth of weeds, and retain nutrients available in surrounding soil, while needing very less water.

Manufacturers are crowding the marketspace and employing strategies to magnify their stake. They are also exploring ways to catch customers’ attention by hiring sophisticated media professionals. More ideas are being pitched to make oatmeal a mainstream food in developing countries.

Technologies are also being bought to enhance the production process and efficiency of product output. Apart from this, organic variants are also gaining traction as they are believed to contain no chemicals. However, sales of organic oats are just picking up and have a long mile to go.

The demand for ready-to-eat meals, ready-to-cook meals, on-the-go meals as well as healthy meals are some of the emerging trends in the oatmeal market. Consumers are becoming more aware of the health benefits connected with eating foods that are high in nutritional value. Instant oatmeal and other oat-based products fit neatly into the instant and healthy breakfast trend.

Oats are a good food for humans since they contain antioxidants, vitamins, riboflavin, protein, iron, and a high level of fiber. To fulfil the growing demand for healthier and more convenient breakfast, the leading brands are producing new oat-based products. These factors are anticipated to propel the oatmeal market size during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Oatmeal Market Report

The oatmeal market is estimated to be valued at USD 10,557 million in 2034.

Whole-oat grains segment is projected to hold a value share of 37.5% market in 2024.

The offline sales channel’s value share is anticipated to be 65.4% in 2024.

In Canada, oatmeal sales are set to rise at 5.8% CAGR over the forecast period.

Oatmeal consumption in Italy is expected to increase at 6.7% CAGR during the assessment period.

Indonesia is poised to record a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034.

“Participants focus on convenience, nutrients, and innovation to increase product’s attractiveness among potential urban dwellers,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

What are the Factors Restraining the Oatmeal Market Growth?

Oat consumption has expanded as a result of its health benefits, but the availability of replacements such as quinoa, buckwheat, brown rice, and other grains with similar nutritional qualities is stifling oatmeal market growth.

In addition, the high price of oatmeal in comparison to those other breakfast items is also one of the factors anticipated to limit growth of oatmeal market size throughout the projection period.

Quinoa and buckwheat are becoming more popular as protein and fibre sources, as well as gluten-free alternatives to whole grains, resulting in a variety of nutritious breakfast options.

Furthermore, in the ready-to-eat food segment, the extensive availability of replacements in handy stores, along with the longer cooking time of oats, may operate as oatmeal market limitations.

Who is Winning?

Market participants are investing in the generation of innovative oatmeal products that meet varied consumer requirements. Players are thus continuously expanding their offerings of instant oatmeal in multiple flavors, organic oats packs, individual-serve portion packs, and much more.

Brands are also promoting their value propositions to attract a mass population as customers. In their marketing campaigns, they upfront sell the product highlighting the nutritional aspects of the product. Brands are also increasing the convenience of using oatmeal so that the product easily aligns with the discerning urban population, which is always on the run.

Leading Oatmeal Brands

Quaker Oats Company

Weetabix

Kellogg

Nestlé

Blue Lake Milling

Avena Foods

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

Dr. McDougall's Right Foods

General Mills

Richardson International

Sturm Foods

thinkThin

Recent Developments

Saffola Masala Oats surfaced in the headlines in March 2024 with the launch of its fresh campaign regarding innovations in the flavored Oats segment. A total of 4 ad films were shot for this campaign that featured distinct scenarios regarding snacking experiences. The film positioned brand offerings as a healthier and tasty go-to snack.

Quaker, a prominent market player, added more items to its offerings in January 2024. The company released Quaker Instant Oats. With this introduction, a new, effortless snack, fit for quick consumption got entry into the market.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the global oatmeal market, presenting historical demand data for the years 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the years 2024 to 2034.

The study provides compelling industry insights based on nature (conventional and organic), type (regular rolled oats, steel cut oats, instant rolled oats, quick oats, Scottish oats, whole oat grains, and others), and sales channel {offline sales channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, departmental stores, convenience stores, and other sales channels) and online sales channel (company website and eCommerce platform)}, across several regions.

Key Segments of the Oatmeal Market

By Nature:

The product is segmented on the basis of nature into conventional and organic.

By Type:

The sector’s division based on type includes regular rolled oats, steel cut oats, instant rolled oats, quick oats, Scottish oats, whole oat grains, and others.

By Sales Channel:

The product is sold through offline and online sales channels. The offline one includes supermarkets/hypermarkets, departmental stores, convenience stores, and other sales channels. The online medium includes the company website and eCommerce platform.

By Region:

The report analyzes the sales trajectory in various continents like North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and Oceania.

