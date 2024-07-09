MRD Services Welcomes Andie Petersen as Managing Director
Petersen brings over two decades of legal tech expertise and a proven track record of managing complex eDiscovery projects to MRD Services.
OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highlights:
— Andie Petersen, Managing Director at MRD Services
● MRD Services strengthens its leadership team, focusing on diversity and client success.
● Petersen's expertise in eDiscovery and operational enhancements to drive company growth.
MRD Services, an emerging women-led service provider in the legal industry, has strengthened its leadership team by appointing Andie Petersen as Managing Director. This appointment will enhance MRD Services' commitment to delivering innovative and cost-effective forensic solutions in the legal industry.
Andie Petersen joins the team as a seasoned litigation technology professional with over 20 years of experience working for IPRO and Reveal and leading the eDiscovery team at Union Pacific. Her expertise in architecting workflows and providing custom solutions for her clients has made her one of the leading consultants in eDiscovery today. Through her “in the trenches” approach, Petersen has cultivated strong relationships as a trusted advisor and technical expert for many clients in the AmLaw 200 and Fortune 500.
"Andie's journey embodies professional expertise, driven by a genuine passion for fostering trust and understanding within the legal industry. Her ability to navigate complex projects and deliver successful outcomes makes her an invaluable addition to the team," commented Monique Braun, Managing Director at MRD Services. "Her leadership will further strengthen our commitment to client-centric solutions and innovation."
Before joining MRD Services, Petersen held positions in leading legal tech companies, including IPRO (recently acquired by Reveal), where she specialized in consulting, project coordination, customer retention, and digital preservation. Her extensive experience also includes a long tenure at Union Pacific Railroad, where she managed all phases of the EDRM and trained review teams on litigation tools for maximum efficiency and cost savings.
"I am excited to work with clients at MRD Services, leveraging my experience to drive operational excellence and deliver innovative solutions that meet their evolving needs," said Petersen. "Being part of a company with a mission centered on mentorship and diversity is truly inspiring. I look forward to building teams that view their roles as career opportunities where they are driving toward excellence rather than just seeing it as a job."
Andie Petersen's appointment as Managing Director marks a significant milestone for MRD Services. It reinforces the company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and diversity in the legal tech industry. Her leadership and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to MRD Services' growth and success.
For more information, please visit https://www.mrdservices.io.
About MRD Services
MRD Services is an emerging legal service provider specializing in forensic solutions, from mobile collections to expert testimony. As a women-led organization dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion, MRD Services stands out for its commitment to fostering a learning, creativity, and growth culture. The company offers cutting-edge forensic solutions backed by industry certifications and actively seeks to diversify its initiatives, team, clients, and partnerships. MRD Services serves law firms, corporations, and government agencies, and in addition to providing legal services, it fosters growth, learning, and innovation for a more inclusive future. Learn more at www.mrdservices.io.
