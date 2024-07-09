Three Confirmed Candidates to Engage in Historic Free & Equal Presidential Debate July 12th at FreedomFest Las Vegas

Moderated by Rep. Thomas Massie, 5-7 PM PDT

Let's unite to elevate our civil discourse” — Christina Tobin, Founder of The Free & Equal Elections Foundation

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Free & Equal Elections Foundation is excited to announce the highly anticipated presidential debate scheduled for Friday, July 12, 2024, at FreedomFest in Las Vegas. The event will take place from 5 PM to 7 PM Pacific time at Caesars Forum, featuring a diverse lineup of candidates eager to address the pressing issues facing our nation.

The confirmed candidates for the debate are:

Chase Oliver (Libertarian Party)

Dr. Jill Stein (Green Party)

Randall Terry (Constitution Party)

The debate will be moderated by:

Christina Tobin: Founder of The Free & Equal Elections Foundation.

Thomas Massie: U.S. Representative for Kentucky's 4th congressional district.

These candidates represent a broad spectrum of political views and offer voters an opportunity to hear alternatives to the traditional two-party system. The Free & Equal Elections Foundation is dedicated to providing a platform for all voices to be heard, ensuring a more inclusive and representative political discourse.

In addition to the debate, FreedomFest will feature notable speakers, including independent presidential candidates, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and possibly Dr. Cornel West, who have expressed interest in addressing the audience at FreedomFest. Despite the opportunity to engage in a meaningful exchange of ideas, neither Kennedy nor West have confirmed their participation in the debate. "Let's unite and rise together as one to promote solidarity and elevate our civil discourse," said Christina Tobin, founder of The Free & Equal Elections Foundation.

The Free & Equal Elections Foundation calls on all candidates to step up and engage in this crucial conversation. With public frustration growing over the lack of choices in the electoral process, this debate represents a significant step towards a more open and transparent democracy.

Watch this historic event on Free & Equal Network or one of Free & Equal's broadcast partners, including, Rumble, CiVL, C-SPAN, The Epoch Times, NDT and witness firsthand the future of American politics.

To view the debate in person, attendees can register for a day pass or full conference pass by visiting www.freedomfest.com. To apply for media credentials, visit www.freedomfest.com/media-kit.