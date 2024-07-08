FEMA Assistance for Arkansans Tops $5 Million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In a little more than one month, more than 5,250 Arkansans have applied for assistance from FEMA following the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding from May 24-27, 2024, and have been approved for more than $5 million to assist in their recovery.

To ensure all survivors in Baxter, Benton, Boone, Fulton, Greene, Madison, Marion and Randolph counties have time to apply for federal assistance, FEMA, at the request of the state, has extended the application deadline to Aug. 28.

FEMA assistance for individuals affected by the severe storms can help with rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance. FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

To apply for FEMA disaster assistance you can: visit a Disaster Recovery Center (to find an open center visit fema.gov/drc), call toll-free 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. The phone line is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. CT, and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Again, the deadline for applications is Aug. 28.

If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call FEMA’s Civil Rights Resource Line: 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish). The line is open M-F 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4788. Follow the FEMA Region 6 X account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.