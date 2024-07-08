Submit Release
2 Weeks Remain for Kentuckians to Apply for FEMA Assistance After April 2 Storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Homeowners and renters in Boyd, Carter, Fayette, Greenup, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Mason, Oldham, Union and Whitley counties who have loss and damage caused by the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides have two weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline to apply is July 22. 

How to Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance

  • Visit a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center. To find your nearest Disaster Recovery Center, visit fema.gov/drc.
  • Call FEMA at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.
  • Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov.
  • Use the FEMA mobile app.

In-Person Assistance Is Available at Disaster Recovery Centers 

  • Boyd County: Boyd County Emergency Management Office, 12327 Anthony Drive, Ashland, KY 41102. 
  • Carter County: Members Choice Credit Union, 438 Interstate Drive, Grayson, KY 41143.
  • Fayette County: Emergency Operations Center, 115 Cisco Road, Lexington, KY 40504 
  • Greenup County Courthouse, 301 Main St., Greenup, KY 41114.
  • Henry County: 4H Community Center, 1106 Castle Highway, Eminence, KY 40019. 

The hours of operation at all DRCs are: 10 a.m.–7 p.m. ET, Monday to Friday. 

If eligible, FEMA disaster assistance may include financial assistance for temporary housing while survivors are unable to live in the primary home, such as rental assistance or reimbursement for hotel costs; funds to homeowners to help repair or replace disaster caused damage or loss to their primary residence, including privately-owned access routes, such as driveways, roads, or bridges; and funds for disaster-caused expenses and serious needs, such as repair or replacement of personal property and vehicle, funds for moving and storage, medical, dental, childcare and other pre-approved miscellaneous items.

Applicants who wish to apply for disaster assistance should have the following information ready for their registration: Social Security number; pre-disaster address of the primary residence; name of all occupants of the pre-disaster household, types of insurance coverage; current telephone number and mailing address; bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of financial assistance, if eligible.

Survivors should keep their contact information updated with FEMA as the agency may need to call to schedule a home inspection or get additional information.

Disaster assistance is not a substitute for insurance and cannot compensate for all losses caused by a disaster. The assistance is intended to meet basic needs and supplement disaster recovery efforts.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4782. Follow FEMA on X, formerly called Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.

