Disaster Recovery Centers Opening in Emmet and Lyon Counties

FEMA is opening Disaster Recovery Centers in Emmet and Lyon counties to provide one-on-one help to people affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding this spring.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

EMMET COUNTY St. Patrick's Church – Gym 903 Central Ave. Estherville,IA 51334 Open 1-6 p.m. July 9 Mondays – Sundays 8 a.m.-6 p.m. LYON COUNTY Forster Community Center 404 First Ave. Rock Rapids, IA 51246 Open 1-6 p.m. July 10 Mondays – Sundays 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

FEMA funding is available to homeowners and renters in Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Emmet, Lyon, O’Brien, Plymouth and Sioux counties who suffered damage from the flooding and storms on June 16 and continuing.

To save time, apply online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center by:

Anyone using a relay service, such as a video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI