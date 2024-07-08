Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Centers Opening in Emmet and Lyon Counties

FEMA is opening Disaster Recovery Centers in Emmet and Lyon counties to provide one-on-one help to people affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding this spring.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

 

EMMET COUNTY

St. Patrick's Church – Gym

903 Central Ave.

Estherville,IA 51334

Open 1-6 p.m. July 9

Mondays – Sundays 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

LYON COUNTY

Forster Community Center

404 First Ave.

Rock Rapids, IA 51246

Open 1-6 p.m. July 10

Mondays – Sundays 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

FEMA funding is available to homeowners and renters in Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Emmet, Lyon, O’Brien, Plymouth and Sioux counties who suffered damage from the flooding and storms on June 16 and continuing.

To save time, apply online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center by:

Anyone using a relay service, such as a video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Press 2 for Spanish.

