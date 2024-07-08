Learn about fishing July 22 at MDC's Discover Nature - Fishing event

Body

CAMDENTON, Mo. – Fishing is a great way to connect families with the outdoors. It’s a great tool to introduce children to healthier lifestyles and it’s a good activity for strengthening family bonds. These are some of the many benefits of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Discover Nature – Fishing program.

A Discover Nature – Fishing class will be taught July 22 at Pin Oak Hollow Campground, which is located at Lake of the Ozarks State Park in Camden County. This event is targeted for families and participants ages 7-15 must be accompanied by an adult. People can register for this event at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/201536

MDC’s Discover Nature – Fishing is a state-wide program that provides information about fishing through a series of four instructional lessons to help kids and families gain skills and confidence to enjoy fishing. All classes are free. They are for people ages 7 and up and it’s important to note that the focus isn’t solely on children. To be eligible to participate, youths must be accompanied by an adult or people can register and participate as entire families.

MDC’s Discover Nature – Fishing program consists of four lessons. Each “class” covers two lessons. The topics of the four lessons are:

Lesson One: Equipment, casting, proper fish handling

Lesson Two: How to tie a knot and bait a hook

Lesson Three: Five common Missouri fish – their anatomy, habitats, and life cycles

Lesson Four: Fishing with lures, fishing regulations

The July 22 program will cover Lessons One and Two. MDC will supply all equipment. A valid fishing permit is required for Missouri residents ages 16-64, and non-residents ages 16 and up.

Each participant will need to register for this program individually. Email MDC Community Education Assistant Lance Lewis at Lance.Lewis@mdc.mo.gov if you have questions about registration or need assistance.

Those who register for the July 22 program will have an opportunity to complete the final two lessons of the Discover Nature – Fishing program at a later date. People who complete all four lessons will be eligible to receive a landing net, full-size tackle box, kids’ fishing pole, full-size spin-cast fishing pole, or a tackle box kit.

People can learn more about MDC’s Discover Nature – Fishing program at:

https://mdc.mo.gov/fishing/discover-nature-fishing.