MDC, Ozark Land Trust partner to acquire key habitat for endangered grotto sculpin

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Ozark Land Trust (OLT) have partnered to acquire an ecologically critical 80-acre tract of land located immediately adjacent to the City of Perryville.

The property — containing eight sinkholes and a key entrance to the biologically rich Moore Cave system — will be restored to natural habitat, benefiting the federally endangered grotto sculpin and other cave fauna.

The grotto sculpin is found only in Perry County and depends on clean, undisturbed cave and karst habitats. The newly protected property contributes directly to the recharge zone that sustains the Moore Cave system’s water quality and ecological function.

“This acquisition will enable the restoration of 80 acres of habitat of great benefit to the grotto sculpin, help protect the Moore Cave system and the diverse wildlife it supports, and provide valuable opportunities to connect people to nature,” said MDC Fisheries Biologist Levi Frazier. “We are thankful for OLT’s willingness to take on ownership and stewardship of this important property and so appreciative of all our partners who made this project possible.”

OLT will begin restoring the former farmland to natural habitat to support both surface and underground species.

This acquisition was made possible through a robust conservation partnership. MDC obtained a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) Recovery Land Acquisition Grant covering up to 73% of the acquisition cost and provided a $200,000 Land Conservation Partnership Grant to fulfill the required match. The Conservation Fund led landowner negotiations and secured the purchase. USFWS supplied most of the funding.

“This project stands as a model of collaborative conservation success, protecting rare species and vital natural resources for future generations,” added Frazier.

The cave system itself will be carefully managed for education and research purposes in conjunction with Missouri Cave and Karst Conservancy and the Cave Research Foundation. To learn more about the Tom Moore Cave system or to apply for a trip permit visit https://www.mocavesandkarst.org/the-moore-cave-system/.

Find more information about Ozark Land Trust online at www.ozarklandtrust.org.

Learn more about MDC conservation efforts online at www.mdc.mo.gov.