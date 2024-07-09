Sandstone Care Expands Services at Reston Outpatient Center to Address Urgent Mental Health and Substance Use Needs
Teen and Young Adult Treatment Options In Reston Virginia
At Sandstone Care, we don't just treat symptoms; we strive to heal the underlying causes for lasting recovery”RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandstone Care, a leading provider of mental health and substance use treatment, is expanding its offerings at the Reston Outpatient Center to address the pressing mental health and substance use crises in the area. The center now provides a range of intensive outpatient programs (IOP) and partial hospitalization programs (PHP) for teens and young adults, tailored to meet their unique needs.
The Reston Outpatient Center offers the following levels of care:
Teen Addiction Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)
Teen Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)
Young Adult Substance Use Disorder Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Treatment, and Transitional Living Programs
Young Adult Mental Health Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)
Sandstone Care serves teens and young adults, providing therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and Motivational Interviewing. The center treats a variety of mental health and substance use disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, ADHD, trauma, borderline personality disorder, and substance use involving marijuana, alcohol, stimulants, opioids, and more.
In Virginia, 32.0% of young adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, highlighting the urgent need for specialized care. This underscores the importance of Sandstone Care's specialized treatment programs.
Conveniently located just off VA 267 and a short walk from the Wiehle-Reston Metro Stop near the town center, the Reston Outpatient Center is easily accessible from surrounding areas in Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The facility is designed to provide a safe, comfortable, and stable environment, fostering a sense of community and support for recovery.
About Sandstone Care
Sandstone Care is a leading provider of mental health and substance use treatment for teens, young adults, and families. With locations in Colorado, Virginia, Maryland, and Illinois, Sandstone Care offers a range of services, including detox, residential treatment, and outpatient care. For more information, visit Sandstone Care's website. For those interested in learning more about treatment options, Sandstone Care's facility offers 24/7 support at (888) 611-4251. The center is also in-network with most major insurances and provides instant verification of benefits, so families know the costs upfront.
