Sandstone Care Expands Services at Denver Outpatient Center to Address Urgent Mental Health and Substance Use Needs
Treatment Options For Teen and Young Adults in Denver, Colorado
Denver's youth need specialized care now more than ever. At Sandstone Care, our expert team is dedicated to providing the treatment they need at the exact time they need it.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandstone Care is proud to announce the comprehensive services now available at its Denver Outpatient Center, focusing on tailored treatment for teens and young adults dealing with mental health and substance use disorders.
— Sarah Fletcher, LPC LAC
Sandstone Care, a leading provider of mental health and substance use treatment, is expanding its offerings at the Denver Outpatient Center to address the pressing mental health and substance use crises in the area. The center now provides a range of intensive outpatient programs (IOP) and partial hospitalization programs (PHP) for teens and young adults, tailored to meet their unique needs.
The Denver Outpatient Center offers the following levels of care:
Teen Addiction Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)
Teen Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)
Young Adult Substance Use Disorder Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Treatment, and Transitional Living Programs
Young Adult Mental Health Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)
Sandstone Care serves teens and young adults, providing therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and Motivational Interviewing. The center treats a variety of mental health disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, ADHD, trauma, borderline personality disorder. They also provide crucial substance use treatment for marijuana, alcohol, stimulants, opioids, and more.
Statistics from the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics highlight the urgent need for such services in Denver, where teenagers are nearly 40% more likely to have used drugs in the last month compared to the national average. In short, teens and young adults in Denver need treatment that works, now more than ever.
Conveniently located directly off I-25 and Hampden Avenue, the Denver Outpatient Center is easily accessible from surrounding cities such as Aurora, Littleton, Englewood, Centennial, and Lakewood. The facility features ample natural light, comfortable community and treatment areas, and modern amenities designed to support recovery.
Dale Parker, MA, LPC, the Program Director, ensures that each program is tailored to meet the specific needs of clients, fostering a supportive and effective treatment environment.
About Sandstone Care Sandstone Care is a leading provider of mental health and substance use treatment for teens, young adults, and families. With locations in Colorado, Virginia, Maryland, and Illinois, Sandstone Care offers a range of services, including detox, residential treatment, and outpatient care. For more information, visit Sandstone Care's website. For those interested in learning more about treatment options, Sandstone Care's facility offers 24/7 support at (888) 611-4251. The center is also in-network with most major insurances and provides instant verification of benefits, so families know the costs upfront.
Clint Mally
Sandstone Care
+1 888-611-4251
What is Sandstone Care Denver?