Rellevate Announces Andrew Feirman as Senior Controller

Rellevate, a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access, announces the addition of Andrew Feirman to its Senior Leadership Team.
Andrew Feirman will serve as Senior Controller at Rellevate, bringing extensive financial leadership experience across diverse sectors. Previously, he held the role of CFO at Virtual Incentives, a prominent global provider of payments, rewards, and incentives. Earlier in his career, Andrew directed the Finance department at Nice Shoes, a renowned NYC-based post-production media studio. His professional journey includes over a decade as Controller at Goldin Associates, where he managed complex financial scenarios, forensic accounting investigations, and oversight of a private equity fund.
Stewart Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, stating, "We are thrilled to have Andrew Feirman join our Senior Leadership Team. As our business grows in scale and complexity, his extensive experience and expertise in financial management will be invaluable as we expand our presence in the fintech industry. We are confident that his leadership will help drive our company to new heights."
Andrew Feirman added, "I am excited to join Rellevate at this pivotal time. The company's innovative approach to financial services and its commitment to positively impacting consumers' lives are truly inspiring. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success and growth."
Andrew also served as Controller at IMG/Chase Sports Capital Partners, focusing on investments in sports and leisure through a private equity fund. Beginning his career in public accounting, he specialized in third-party administration of private equity and hedge funds. Andrew is a Certified Public Accountant and an alumnus of Binghamton University.
Rellevate is a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, our offerings include Digital Bank Accounts, Debit Cards, Earned Wage Access, Bill Pay, and Money Transfer. Our proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid and incentive.
With over 3 million account holders, Rellevate is a digital banking and payment services leader. Our clients include UNICEF, the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, SpartanNash, St. Lucie Public Schools, Detroit Crime Stoppers, and the Arizona Lottery. This diverse clientele showcases Rellevate's ability to deliver solutions across multiple sectors.
