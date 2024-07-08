Spring Chinook Salmon Fishery Update (7/8/2024) Clearwater River Return, Rapid River Run, and Hells Canyon Fisheries

Hi everybody.

It is time for my weekly spring Chinook Salmon update (July 8, 2024). There will be no additional closures this week for any of the spring Chinook Salmon fisheries.

HARVEST SHARES

Harvest shares for the different Chinook Salmon fisheries in the Clearwater Region are shown in the table below. Harvest shares as of July 8, 2024 are 4,755 adult fish for the Clearwater River Return fishery (darker peach row), 2,449 for the Rapid River Return fishery (darker blue row), 822 for the Hells Canyon fishery (green row), and 236 for the Lochsa Summer Run fishery.