News release from Dept. of Agriculture on CRB community grants awarded

July 8, 2024

GRANTS AWARDED FOR COMMUNITY-BASED PROGRAMS TO FIGHT COCONUT RHINOCEROS BEETLES AND FOR GREEN WASTE MANAGEMENT

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture (HDOA) has awarded grants for community-based management of coconut rhinoceros beetles (CRB) on O‘ahu, and to support green

waste management on the islands of Kaua‘i. Maui, and O‘ahu. Awards for the two grant programs totaled about $293,000.

“The department appreciates the concern and willingness of community organizations to assist in the battle against the coconut rhinoceros beetle,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of

Agriculture. “We look forward to the results of their efforts, which may be replicated in other communities in the future.”

Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Control and Management in O‘ahu Communities

Applicants for this grant program must be Hawai‘i-registered nonprofit organizations on O‘ahu that have developed viable projects to control CRB in their neighborhoods. Seven qualified community organizations were awarded a maximum of $25,000 each. Priority was given to community groups that have demonstrated concern about CRB during public meetings or activities within the past year. (Detailed project summaries attached)



# Proposal, Organization, (Principal Investigator) Amount Requested Amount Approved 1 “Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Koʻolau,” Waihapakai, (Dane Kanaloa Bishop) $25,000.00 $25,000.00 2 “Three-Pronged Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Management Model o Kahaluʻu,” Hui Aloha ʻĀina Momona,(Daniel Anthony) $25,000.00 $25,000.00 3 “Outreach and Education to Promote Community-Level Actions Toward Reducing CRB Populations in West Oʻahu,” Mālama Learning Center, (Pauline Sato) $24,942.00 $24,942.00 4 “Community CRB Coalition,” HFUU North Shore Chapter, (Thanh Bidwell) $25,000.00 $25,000.00 5 “Managing Green Waste and the Spread of CRB in the North Shore Community Through an In-Vessel Composting System,” Kōkua Hawaiʻi Foundation, (Janice Staab) $25,000.00 $25,000.00 6 “E Hoʻola Ulu Niu a Maunalua,” Maunalua Fishpond Heritage Center, (Chris Cramer) $25,000.00 $25,000.00 7 “Protect Our Palms: Hawaiʻi’s Fight Against the Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle,” Kinai ʻEha-Diversion, (Melissa Waiters) $25,000.00 $25,000.00 TOTAL $174,942.00 $174,942.00

Green Waste Management in Communities (GWMC)

Three grant awards were approved for proposed projects by community nonprofit organizations to eliminate CRB in green waste, the primary breeding environments on Kaua‘i. Maui, and O‘ahu. A total of almost $118,000 were awarded, with the maximum award of $40,000.

Green waste includes grass clippings, leaves, branches, hedge and tree trimmings, fruits and vegetables, palm fronds, and other similar plant materials that can be composted. Proposals were reviewed for clear objectives, measurable outcomes, and data collection methods to show the measurable outcomes were met. (Detailed project summaries attached)



# Proposal, Organization, (Principal Investigator) Amount Requested Amount Approved 1 “Rapid Response, Prevention and Treatment,” Food Security Hawai‘i, Maui (Robin Leimomi Proctor) $38,905.00 $38,905.00 2 “North and East Kauaʻi CRB eradication strategy through green waste management sites,” ʻĀina Hoʻokupu O Kīlauea, (Yoshito L’Hote) $39,072.42 $39,072.42 3 “Managing Green Waste and the Spread of CRB in the North Shore Community Through an In-Vessel Composting System,” Kōkua Hawaiʻi Foundation, (Janice Staab) $40,000.00 $40,000.00 TOTAL $117,977.42 $117,977.42

