Center for Plain Language Announces 2024 Board of Directors
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Plain Language announced today the following new members have been elected to its 2024 board of directors.
The following members will serve a three-year term:
● Beverly Ingle, content strategist/UX designer, REI Systems, Inc.
● Brian Mulawka, director of corporate communications, Teachers’ Retirement Fund
● Jess Brovsky-Eaker, director of editorial services, Law Week Colorado
● Katie Leath, director of center for health literacy, University of Arkansas for Medical Science
● Marie Jane Nirdlinger, deputy town manager, Town of Chapel Hill, North Carolina
“The goal of the Center for Plain Language is to champion clear communication,” said Executive Director Merel Elsinga. “Each of these new board members has years of communications expertise that complement our existing board to help us further advance our goal and strengthen our ability to advocate for plain language.”
Three board members were re-elected to serve another 3-year term:
● Barbra Kingsley, owner of Kingsley-Kleimann Group
● Deborah Bosley, founder and principal at The Plain Language Group, LLC.
● Kathryn Catania, deputy director of safety recommendations and communications at National Transportation Safety Board
Other members of the board are:
● Casey Mank, co-founder, Bold Type
● Ian Lewenstein, owner, Cap Your Pen LLC.
● Julie Clement, principal, J. Clement Communications
● Jon Lamphier, Creative Director for Brand Experience and Health Literacy, Highmark Health
● Lilliam Rivera, Bilingual Communications Specialist and owner, World Communication Bridges
● Paul Aterman, former President at Social Security Tribunal of Canada / Tribunal de la sécurité sociale du Canada
“Plain language is a movement that continues to gain momentum, and last year’s publication on the ISO standard on Plain Language shows just how essential clear communication is,” said Board Chair Barbra Kingsley, PhD, president of the Kingsley-Kleimann Group. “I’m delighted to have such an expert group of new board members join us in working to promote the critical need for government agencies and businesses to write clearly so their intended audience understands what they are saying the first time they read or hear it.”
ABOUT THE CENTER FOR PLAIN LANGUAGE
The Center for Plain Language is a North American nonprofit organization that helps government agencies and businesses write clear and understandable documents. The Center sponsors the annual ClearMark Awards for the best communications in plain language and the Federal Report Card, which evaluates how well federal agencies are complying with the Plain Writing Act of 2010. To become a member or for more information, visit us at https://centerforplainlanguage.org/ and connect with us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.
