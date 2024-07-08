House Bill 2092 Printer's Number 3143

Submit Release
PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, in disposition of abandoned and unclaimed property, further providing for certificate of finder registration, for notice and publication of lists of property subject to custody and control of the Commonwealth under this article, for income accruing after payment or delivery, for deposit of funds, for determination of claims, for penalties and for interdepartmental cooperation and providing for annual report.

