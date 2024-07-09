Boise Cascade Company Expands to Hondo, TX
Groundbreaking for new distribution facility to be held July 11.
We are very excited to expand our footprint in Texas. The Hondo branch will help us provide additional service and value for our customers.”HONDO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: Boise Cascade Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of building materials is expanding to Hondo, TX., adjacent to the South Texas Regional Airport and Intermodal Park. The upcoming expansion will incorporate the 204,000 SF Ground-Up industrial tilt wall warehouse, and approximately 11,500 SF of finished-out office space, with occupancy planned for summer 2025. The groundbreaking ceremony signals the start of the project’s construction phase, with attendance by Boise Cascade leadership, Local Hondo Community leaders and Metropolitan Contracting Company. Upon completion, the 34-acre rail-served site will initially employ up to 50 professionals, serving customers in Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley.
WHEN: Thursday, July 11th at 10:30 AM
WHERE: Approximately Located at: 916 Carter, Hondo, TX 78861
WHY: “Hondo is very pleased to welcome Boise Cascade,” Sean Patty, Director of Marketing and Business Retention & Expansion for Hondo Economic Development, said in making the announcement. “The company is a leader in the building products industry, and the distribution center will bring new jobs and exciting opportunities for our workforce and for our community as a whole. The investment also signals the opening of a new era of growth at the South Texas Regional Airport and Intermodal Park.”
DETAILS: Hondo’s location approximately 40 miles from San Antonio, along with the city’s multimodal logistics and lower costs, made it a strategic choice for the company’s ongoing expansion and diversification goals. The third Boise Cascade distribution center in the state, the facility will support the company’s expansion into high-growth markets while also supporting product diversification in engineered wood products, leading brands such as Trex, James Hardie, Therma-Tru, and Huber, as well as lumber and panel products.
San Antonio-based Metropolitan Contracting Company is the contractor charged with the design and construction of Boise Cascade’s new rail-served distribution center. “Boise Cascade and METRO meticulously planned and designed the facility for over a year, and we are excited to break ground. The new distribution center will not only further strengthen Boise Cascade’s reach, but it will also create new jobs and spur growth for the City of Hondo. We are glad to be part of this project and look forward to bringing our client’s vision to life.” said Fernando Diego, Managing Principal.
“We are very excited to expand our footprint in Texas,” said Jim Wickham, Senior Vice President of Eastern Operations. “The Hondo branch will help us provide additional service and value for our customers.”
About Boise Cascade
Boise Cascade Company is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building materials and one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America. For more information, visit bc.com/distribution.
