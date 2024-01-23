Grenada’s Business and Technology Park North awarded $4.3 million MDA Site Development grant
Grenada’s Site Development grant is earmarked to create a 100-acre pad for rail development for an on-site rail connection to the 200-acre site.
We have real momentum here in the Grenada region. The new grant will help us continue that momentum.”GRENADA, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business and Technology Park North in Grenada, Mississippi has been awarded a Site Development grant in the amount of $4,356,576 from the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA); the grant is earmarked to create a 100-acre pad for rail development for an on-site rail connection to the 200-acre site.
— Matthew Harrison, Executive Director of the Greater Grenada Partnership
“The grant will help us add another prime shovel-ready site to the Greater Grenada portfolio of sites,” said Matthew Harrison, Executive Director of the Greater Grenada Partnership, in making the announcement. “Already the Park has all the other pieces in place, including Phase I environmental and wetlands evaluations as well as utilities on site.” Also, a four-lane access road to the Park was constructed last year through a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce combined with local funding.
”This investment by the state promises an excellent return,” according to Harrison. “We have real momentum here in the Grenada region. The new grant will help us continue that momentum.”
In the last three years, Greater Grenada has become a Mississippi leader in business and industrial attraction and job creation, welcoming two major new projects, including a Milwaukee Tool facility, and 11 expansions of existing industrial facilities for a total of more than $800 million in investment and 3,000 committed jobs.
Grenada’s Site Development grant was part of MDA’s $16.9 million Select Sites funding package. Created in 2021, the Select Sites program is geared toward expanding the number of competitive industrial sites available in Mississippi. The recent funding allocation was determined by the Greenville, SC-based Strategic Development Group (SDG). A nationally respected site selection company, SDG was contracted by Mississippi electric utilities to evaluate 32 publicly owned industrial sites. Thirteen sites were ultimately awarded grants, the largest of which was accorded to Business and Technology Park North.
For more information about the Business and Technology Park North or other projects under development in Greater Grenada, contact Matthew Harrison at 662-229-9502, or info@grenadameansbusiness.com.
Matthew Harrison
Greater Grenada Partnership
+1 662-229-9502
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn