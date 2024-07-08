Derby Barracks / Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 24A5003503

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/07/2024 / 2305 hours

STREET: VT RT 14

TOWN: Irasburg

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT RT 58 W

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dominick Brown

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Cruze

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Significant but not life-threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 07/07/2024, at approximately 2305 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the intersection of VT RT 14 and VT RT 58 W. in the Town of Irasburg, VT for a single vehicle roll-over crash. Upon trooper’s arrival, the operator was identified as Dominick Brown, 21, of Orleans. Investigation of the crash determined Brown was traveling south on VT RT 14 and failed to negotiate a lefthand corner just south of the VT RT 58 W. intersection. The vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right in an uncontrolled manner and rolled before coming to rest back on its wheels. A juvenile passenger who was not wearing his seat belt was ejected from the car when it rolled.

Brown and the juvenile passenger were both transported to North Country Hospital. Brown suffered minor injuries and the juvenile passenger suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed is a factor in the crash. Brown was issued a criminal citation for the offenses of Grossly Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed, and an alcohol offense - Furnishing to Minor/Enabling Consumption by Minor.

Orleans Ambulance, Irasburg Fire Department, and Wrights Towing assisted at the scene.

LODGED – LOCATION; No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/20/2024 / 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.