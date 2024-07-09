Southern Sky Brands Announces New Southern Sky Wellness Locations in Gulfport, Starkville, and Tupelo
Southern Sky Brands Announces Acquisition of Greenwise Cannabis Company, Including Three Dispensary Locations Statewide
We are committed to providing the highest quality products and exceptional service to patients across the state.”CANTON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Sky Brands announces the acquisition of Greenwise Cannabis Company, a Mississippi-based dispensary company with three locations in the state: Gulfport, Starkville, and Tupelo.
— Stan Martin, COO of Southern Sky Brands
With this acquisition, Southern Sky Brands will bring its high standards and commitment to quality to the Gulfport, Starkville, and Tupelo locations. The three dispensaries will undergo remodeling to align with the Southern Sky Wellness flagship location in Pearl, MS. These upgrades will enhance the customer experience, offering a more modern, welcoming environment and an expanded selection of premium products.
Southern Sky Wellness’s flagship facility and the brand’s other facilities across the state offer a unique experience for patients unlike anything else currently available in Mississippi. Education menus are present in their locations, allowing patients to learn more about each product, its benefits, and proper use. Each patient also receives assistance from the highly-trained staff, offering informed recommendations. The new dispensaries boast an extensive selection of premium cannabis strains, edibles, concentrates, and accessories to cater to various preferences and needs.
The remodeled locations will feature state-of-the-art facilities designed to meet the needs of medical cannabis patients. Customers can expect a wide variety of products, including flower, tinctures, edibles, and topicals, all crafted with the same dedication to quality and consistency that Southern Sky Brands is known for.
The Gulfport dispensary is located at 9113 US 49, #100, Gulfport, MS 39503
The Starkville dispensary is located at 823 MS-12, #A, Starkville, MS 39759
The Tupelo dispensary is located at 715 Garfield St, Tupelo, MS 38801
Additionally, Southern Sky Brands will open new Southern Sky Wellness dispensary locations in Vicksburg, Jackson, and Bay St. Louis soon. Along with the Greenwise acquisition, the new locations represent continued investment and confidence in the Mississippi medical cannabis market and Mississippi’s patients by Southern Sky Brands. These new locations will also adhere to the same strong standards as the other Southern Sky Wellness locations, including patient education, expansive product selection, and a modern, updated, and vibrant facility. Announcements and additional information on each location will be made available soon.
"Acquiring Greenwise Cannabis Company is a significant milestone for Southern Sky Brands," said Stan Martin, COO of Southern Sky Brands. "This acquisition allows us to expand our presence in Mississippi and bring our wellness-focused approach to more communities. We are committed to providing the highest quality products and exceptional service to patients across the state."
About Southern Sky Wellness:
At Southern Sky Wellness Dispensary, education is at the core of everything. Southern Sky understands that the world of cannabis can be overwhelming and confusing, especially for those new to its benefits. That’s why the knowledgeable staff is dedicated to guiding patients through the cannabis experience. From understanding the different strains and consumption methods to discussing the potential benefits for various health conditions, Southern Sky Wellness is here to answer questions and provide clarity.
About Southern Sky Brands:
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company, bringing modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. The brand's baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing, producing high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. Southern Sky is proudly Mississippi made.
