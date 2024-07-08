Premier’s NAIDOC Award winners announced

Release date: 08/07/24

Respected community leaders Sandy Miller and Wayne Miller have been announced as recipients of the 2024 Premier’s NAIDOC Award, recognising their extraordinary contribution to the lives of Aboriginal people in South Australia.

Sandy is a leader and elder who has been a passionate activist for Aboriginal children and families for over forty years – helping establish the Wakwakurna Kanyini peak body which advocates for Aboriginal children in care to be best placed with kin and community.

Wayne is a dedicated leader in the Far West, whose key interests include homelessness prevention and building opportunities for young Aboriginal people.

The dual winners were joined by recipient of the Dr Alice Alitya Rigney AO PSM Prize, Patrick Alexander who is studying Year 11 at Warriappendi School. This award recognises the importance of a good education in building a future for Aboriginal young people.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

The Premier’s NAIDOC Award recognises the outstanding achievements and service of extraordinary First Nations South Australians who have dedicated themselves to making a genuine and long-lasting difference to the lives of Aboriginal people.

Having known Sandy and Wayne for many years, I am pleased to see they have been recognised for their dedication to their fields.

Sandy and Wayne have both worked tirelessly to improve the quality of life, services, and programs available to Aboriginal people living in South Australia.

They are committed leaders, who have worked for decades to improve the lives and wellbeing of Aboriginal people in South Australia, in critical areas such as child protection and homelessness prevention.

On behalf of all South Australians, I commend them for their efforts, and thank them for their ongoing work.

I also wish to congratulate this year’s Dr Rigney Prize winner, Patrick Alexander.

Patrick has shown he has a strong commitment to learning, and upholding the school values of ‘Connection, Respect and Growth’.