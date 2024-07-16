Dimension Energy to Invest $3B Over Next 5 Years, with 500MW Operating Portfolio and $1.1B Invested by End of 2025
Company launches new website and brand reflecting firm’s growth since 2018 foundingATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimension Energy, a leading community solar and battery storage developer, owner, and operator, today announced that the company will invest $3 billion over the next five years, with over 500 megawatts (MW) of operating community solar assets by the end of 2025. Dimension’s planned operating portfolio represents $1.1 billion of invested capital nationwide, with 169 MW currently under construction in 8 states.
Dimension was founded in 2018 and expanded to become a one-stop developer, owner, and operator in 2021 with the backing of global private markets firm Partners Group. Today’s news solidifies the company’s leadership trajectory to be one of the largest community solar providers in the U.S.
“With a proven track record of delivering value to the communities and shareholders we serve and billions of dollars in planned investments, Dimension has emerged over the past six years as a premier clean energy leader positioned to control significant share in the growing community-scale clean energy market,” said Rafael Dobrzynski, Co-Founder and CEO of Dimension. “From energizing the first ever shared solar projects in Virginia to shaping policy that ensures robust markets in states such as Virginia, New Jersey, and California, Dimension Energy is making clean energy work for everyone from coast to coast.”
Alongside today’s announcement, Dimension Energy is introducing refreshed branding and launched a brand-new website. The changes reflect the evolution of the company’s DNA and operational scope as an emergent and established clean power producer that builds, owns, and operates community-scale clean energy projects across the U.S. The updated brand includes a transition from the firm’s former operating name, Dimension Renewable Energy.
Dimension enlisted award-winning creative agency VSA Partners to design the company’s new website and branding. The website highlights Dimension’s proactive, community-first approach to clean energy development with a focus on their portfolios and engagement in California, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia.
“Dimension Energy is doing things differently than the rest of the sector, and their brand needed to reflect that. Making clean energy work for everyone isn’t philanthropy—it’s best business practice. Their new, bold brand is full of that kind of drive and pragmatism, and we’re very excited to see where Dimension Energy goes from here,” said Jerry Stiedaman, Associate Partner of Client Engagement at VSA.
Dimension has grown to nearly 100 employees across offices in Atlanta, New York City, and Walnut Creek, CA, since its founding in 2018.
Dimension Energy is a leading developer, owner, and operator of turn-key community-scale clean energy solutions. Dimension has executed more than 400 megawatts (MW) of community solar and invested $400 million into clean energy assets since its 2018 founding. The company plans to invest over $3 billion over the next 5 years, with more than 2 gigawatts (GW) under development in 12 states. In the communities where we invest, our projects deliver clean energy, local jobs, tax revenue, and savings, alongside other benefits including workforce development and educational opportunities. Dimension is making clean energy work for everyone. Learn more at www.dimension-energy.com.
