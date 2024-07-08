Center for Plain Language announces ClearMark Award winners
CommunicateHealth and US Department of Health and Human Services Take Home Top Prize for Clear CommunicationsRICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Plain Language announced Thursday, May 9, the winners of its 14th annual ClearMark Awards. The ClearMarks recognize the best in plain-language communications—in English, French, and Spanish—from government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and private companies in North America.
Held at the National Press Club, the award ceremony honored contributions from a wide range of sectors. Entries were reviewed by 31 volunteer judges, including former journalists, professors, and plain-language experts. Center Chair Barbra Kingsley said of the event, “it was great to be back in person at this year’s ClearMark Awards,” adding that, “it was wonderful to see the commitment to plain language and know that its positive impact has become stronger and even more widespread.”
After selecting individual winners for 14 categories, the judges chose one finalist to receive top honors – the Grand ClearMark Award. This year, that prize went to CommunicateHealth and the US Department of Health and Human Services, for their entry entitled MyHealthfinder Anxiety Topics. Judges said it “conveys a clear sense that the authors carefully considered the needs of the audience and want them to succeed.” Also the Websites category winner, the entry was praised for “showcasing fantastic design along with an empathetic, human, and accessible writing style.”
2024 ClearMark Award Finalists and Winners
Category: Before & After – Print
Finalists:
1. Tonic By Highmark Health: “Highmark Explanation of Benefits Redesign”
2. Healthwise: “Healthwise Visual Patient Instructions”
3. British Caribbean Insurance Company: “BCIC Max Motor Policy Booklet”
4. En Clair and CDPQ: “Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec Code of Ethics | CDPQ”
5. British Caribbean Insurance Company: “BCIC Home Cover All Policy Booklet”
6. Health Literacy Media and University of Florida and Albert Einstein College: “COVID-19 variant HV.1: What you need to know”
Winner: British Caribbean Insurance Company: “BCIC Max Motor Policy Booklet”
Category: Blog Posts & Summaries
Finalists:
1. Aha Media Group: “The American Nurses Association’s Online Community, Healthy Nurse, Healthy Nation™, Promotes Health and Wellness Among Nurses”
2. US Government Accountability Office: “The WatchBlog”
Winner: US Government Accountability Office: “The WatchBlog”
Category: Emails & Newsletters
Finalists:
1. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina: “Teladoc / Headway Teletherapy”
2. Elevance Health: “ER redirection campaign: How we used predictive analytics and gamified communications to reduce avoidable ER admissions”
Winner: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina: “Teladoc / Headway Teletherapy”
Category: French
Finalists:
1. En Claire Service-conseil and Territoires innovants en économie sociale et solidaire (TIESS): “Gabarit d'acte de fiducie”
2. Éducaloi: “Évitez le piège de l’avis juridique!”
Winner: En Claire Service-conseil and Territoires innovants en économie sociale et solidaire (TIESS): “Gabarit d'acte de fiducie”
Category: Infographics
Finalists:
1. Atlantis Health and Bristol Myers Squibb: “Your AML Treatment Journey”
2. IQ Solutions: “The Importance of Sleep for Youth”
Winner:
Atlantis Health and Bristol Myers Squibb: “Your AML Treatment Journey”
Category: Legal
Finalists:
1. En Clair and Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec: “Desjardins Access Card Terms of Use”
2. The Plain Language Group: “Consumer Credit Card Customer Agreement & Disclosure Statement Visa® – Active Cash”
Winner: En Clair and Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec: “Desjardins Access Card Terms of Use”
Category: Longer Brochures
Finalists:
1. Tonic by Highmark Health: “Total Rewards Employee Benefits Guides”
2. REI Systems, Inc.: “REI Systems CX Playbook”
3. Health Literacy Media: “KCHD Talk to your doctor notebook”
Winner: REI Systems, Inc.: “REI Systems CX Playbook”
Category: Mailed Materials
Finalists:
1. Maximus: “Covered California Affordability Crosswalk”
2. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina: “Medicare Advantage Member Onboarding”
Winner: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina: “Medicare Advantage Member Onboarding”
Category: Posters, Charts & Fliers
Finalist:
1. Tonic by Highmark Health: “Highmark Employee Preventive Care Poster”
2. IQ Solutions and Weber Shandwick: “Help Young Athletes Defeat Vaping”
3. BC Pension Corporation: “Prepare for tomorrow. Today.”
Winner: Tonic by Highmark Health: “Highmark Employee Preventive Care Poster”
Category: Shorter Brochures
Finalists:
1. CommunicateHealth and National Eye Institute: “Eye Health, My Health (EHMH) Fact Sheet Series”
2. Health Literacy Media and Incyte Corporation: “Learn About Clinical Trials Factsheets”
3. Atlantis Health and Bristol Myers Squibb: “AML: The Many Roles of the Caregiver”
4. CommunicateHealth and Close the Gap, a Boston Scientific initiative: “Handout for Black Adults with Peripheral Artery Disease”
Winner: Health Literacy Media and Incyte Corporation: “Learn About Clinical Trials Factsheets”
Category: Spanish
Finalists:
1. Maximus: “MI DHHS Medicaid Renewal Brochure – Spanish”
2. Maximus: “MI DHHS Medicaid Renewal Announcement Letter - Spanish”
Winner: Maximus: “MI DHHS Medicaid Renewal Brochure – Spanish”
Category: Websites
Finalists:
1. Speaking of Science: “Alpha-1 Foundation Website Redesign”
2. Anthro-Tech, Inc. and Washington State Parks: “Exploration starts here! A website for connecting people to Washington State Parks”
3. CommunicateHealth and US Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion: “MyHealthfinder Anxiety Topics”
4. Anthro-Tech, Inc. and Washington State Department of Licensing: “Improving access to licensing services in Washington”
Winner: CommunicateHealth and US Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion: “MyHealthfinder Anxiety Topics”
Category: Grand ClearMark Award Winner
Winner: CommunicateHealth and US Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion: “MyHealthfinder Anxiety Topics”
ABOUT THE CENTER FOR PLAIN LANGUAGE
The Center for Plain Language is a North American nonprofit organization that helps government agencies and businesses write clear and understandable documents. The Center sponsors the annual ClearMark Awards for the best communications in plain language and the Federal Report Card, which evaluates how well federal
