Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Signs 16 Bills to Strengthen Hawaiʻi’s Environmental Sustainability, Responsible Tourism and Coastal Management

GOVERNOR GREEN SIGNS 16 BILLS TO STRENGTHEN HAWAI‘I’S ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY, RESPONSIBLE TOURISM AND COASTAL MANAGEMENT

July 8, 2024

HONOLULU, HI – Governor Josh Green, M.D., today signed 16 pivotal bills that expand the state’s efforts to preserve Hawai‘i’s natural resources and foster sustainable tourism practices.

“These bills represent significant steps forward in safeguarding Hawai‘i’s environment and promoting responsible tourism,” said Governor Green. “They build upon several bills I signed previously that aim to protect our environment, further clean energy legislation and enact climate mitigation and resilience measures.”

“These bills reflect our continued commitment to preserving Hawai‘i’s natural beauty and cultural values for future generations.”

The legislation strengthens existing laws and policies in environmental conservation, regenerative land use, marine activities regulation and tourism management strategies.

They include:

SB3364 – CREATING ACTION PLANS FOR TOURISM MANAGEMENT

SB 3364 mandates that the HTA establish destination management action plans for O‘ahu, Maui Nui, Hawai‘i Island, and Kaua‘i, fostering collaboration among state agencies, counties and advisory groups. The plans aim to enhance visitor experiences, improve natural and cultural resources, develop a sustainable tourism infrastructure and promote regenerative tourism practices, with a particular focus on preserving and promoting Native Hawaiian culture.

HB2248 – CREATING A NORTH SHORE BEACH MANAGEMENT PLAN FOR O‘AHU

HB 2248 appropriates $1 million to develop a comprehensive beach management plan from Sunset Point to Kapoʻo (Sharks Cove) on Oʻahu’s North Shore. Led by the University of Hawai‘i Sea Grant College Program, the plan will address beach erosion and will enhance recreational access. The plan also seeks to preserve natural habitats through community input and innovative coastal protection strategies.

HB2475 – REGULATING COMMERCIAL OCEAN ACTIVITIES

HB 2475 expands the regulation of commercial ocean activities in Hawai‘i’s state waters, targeting illegal operations and unpermitted commercialization promoted on social media. The legislation strengthens enforcement measures under the Department of Land and Natural Resources, safeguarding marine resources and public safety.

SB2575 – PROHIBITING SEABED MINING IN STATE WATERS

SB 2575 prohibits seabed mining in Hawai‘i’s state marine waters, citing environmental risks. It also upholds Hawai‘i’s constitutional mandate for a clean and healthy environment. The Act supports sustainable marine resource management while respecting Native Hawaiian cultural connections to the ocean.

“These bills collectively reinforce our commitment to sustainable tourism practices, environmental conservation and the preservation of Hawai‘i’s unique natural resources,” Governor Green said.

The complete list of bills signed includes the following:

RELATING TO NUMBER PLATES

HB1861 HD2 SD2

RELATING TO OCEAN STEWARDSHIP

SB2182 HD1 CD1

RELATING TO OCEAN RECREATION

SB2721 SD2 HD2 CD1

RELATING TO THE PACIFIC MARINE FISHERIES COMPACT

HB2478 HD1 SD1 CD1

RELATING TO WASTEWATER

HB2743 HD2 SD1 CD1

RELATING TO WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

HB2453 HD1 SD2 CD1

RELATING TO RENT CREDITS FOR DEMOLITION AND INFRASTRUCTURE COSTS ON PUBLIC LAND LEASES

HB2467 HD1 SD1 CD1

RELATING TO INSPECTIONS ON PUBLIC LAND

HB2471 HD2 SD2 CD1

RELATING TO VETERINARY MEDICINE

HB1527 HD1 SD2

RELATING TO AQUATIC RESOURCES

HB1554 HD1 SD1

RELATING TO WILDLIFE

HB1922 HD2 SD1

RELATING TO DANGEROUS DOGS

HB2058 HD1 SD1 CD1

Photos from today’s ceremony, courtesy Office of the Governor, will be uploaded here.

Governor Green presented this slide deck during the event.

Video of the event can be viewed here.

