LAW NEWS RELEASE – State Library Assault

July 8, 2024

Honolulu Man Charged in Assault of Hawaiʻi State Library Employee

HONOLULU – A 49-year-old Honolulu man has been charged in the assault of a Hawaiʻi State Library employee.

Tavis Apo was arrested on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at the Hawaiʻi State Library after a library employee requested that he leave for causing a disturbance. As the employee attempted to escort Apo out of the library, Apo assaulted the employee causing substantial bodily injuries. The employee then contacted the Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) Sheriff Division.

Responding deputy sheriffs encountered Apo as he was leaving the library. As deputies were trying to detain Apo for the assault of the library employee, Apo became non-compliant and resisted arrest.

On Friday, July 5, 2024, Apo was charged by the Department of the Attorney General for the offense of assault in the second degree. His bail was set at $11,000.00.

“I want to thank the responding deputy sheriffs who handled this case for their work in handling a very violent situation,” said DLE Director Jordan Lowe. “The safety and security of every employee and patron of the library is a high priority for the DLE. I also want to wish the victim a speedy recovery.”

The Department of the Attorney General is handling the prosecution of this case. Apo is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

