Office of the Governor — News Release — Officials Provide Storm Update, Urge Public Preparedness

OFFICIALS PROVIDE STORM UPDATE, URGE PUBLIC PREPAREDNESS



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 8, 2026

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green today urged all residents to prepare for significant severe weather expected statewide and announced closures and safety measures for Monday, Feb. 9, 2026.

Forecasts from the National Weather Service predict heavy rain, flash flooding and damaging winds across all islands beginning this weekend and continuing into early next week. Officials warn that rainfall totals could be significant, with impacts including flooding of low-lying areas, hazardous travel conditions and possible power outages.

To protect public safety and allow families and communities to prepare, all state offices and Department of Education schools on all islands will be closed on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. Affected state employees will receive administrative leave for the day. Essential personnel and emergency response workers should follow guidance from their supervisors.

All University of Hawaiʻi campuses will be closed on Monday, February 9, due to dangerous weather conditions, particularly high winds impacting the state.

The Hawai‘i State Legislature is also closed.

The Judiciary will be closing all state courthouses and operations tomorrow. Filing deadlines have been extended to Tuesday and all hearings will be rescheduled. The Judiciary will issue its own message with additional details.

In advance of these conditions, the Governor has issued an Emergency Proclamation to mobilize state resources and support response efforts. The proclamation is effective through Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 and may be extended as conditions warrant.

“The safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority,” said Governor Green. “We know this storm system could bring conditions that make travel unsafe and threaten property. Please take this time to secure your home, check on loved ones and heed guidance from emergency officials. Hawaiʻi is strongest when we look out for one another — and that starts with being prepared.”

The Governor emphasized that residents should sign up for local alerts, have an emergency plan and avoid unnecessary travel during peak storm periods. Official updates will be available through the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service.

Residents are encouraged to monitor conditions closely, prepare for possible flooding and high winds, and follow instructions from county civil defense officials.

The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) website offers clear guidance on preparations for severe weather and disasters of all types at ready.hawaii.gov. Under the state Department of Defense, HIEMA also offers links for residents to sign up for alerts from their respective county emergency management agencies.

An executed copy of the EP can be found here.

