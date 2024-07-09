Introducing Everspray, a Revolutionary Aerosol Technology Setting New Standards and Disrupting $20 Billion Industry
Everspray’s aerosol technology produces over 10 times more scent-carrying nanoparticles than its competitors
We are bringing a new dimension to very traditional aerosol-based products, we are confident that licensing the technology for broader use will be an extremely positive step for our industry.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everspray, a new pioneering force in the aerosol industry, is excited to announce the launch of its cutting-edge aerosol air freshener product. Backed by an in-depth peer-reviewed study, Everspray’s innovative technology is set to transform the way we experience air fresheners.
— Marcelo Zelicovich, Founder and CEO of Everspray
Everspray’s nanoparticles exhibit prolonged persistence, significantly outlasting those of leading competitors in hour-long trials with less settling. This means Everspray’s scents remain fresh and fragrant far longer than others on the market.
“Our aerosol delivery system generates more scent than our competitors, and these scents linger much longer in the air, making them more effective,” says Marcelo Zelicovich, the visionary founder and CEO of Everspray as well as the founder and CEO of Doctor Aromas. “The Everspray system is a ‘healthy’ aerosol, causing zero harm to the environment. We see this as a disruptor in the $20 billion air freshener industry.”
Everspray’s innovative, non-flammable, and residue-free technology complies with California’s stringent VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) regulations, ensuring safety for the planet and human health, while its versatility allows it to be used with a variety of products beyond fragrances, opening new possibilities for multiple industries; all of this reflects Everspray's commitment to creating immersive, well-being-enhancing environments that are eco-friendly and safe for the ozone layer.
The groundbreaking technology has already garnered significant interest from global leaders in the industry, who are eager to license the Everspray technology. This marks a significant step forward in the evolution of aerosol-based products, offering superior efficacy, ecological safety, and longer-lasting fragrance experiences.
“We are both pleased and humbled by the attention Everspray has been receiving,” adds Zelicovich. “Because we are bringing a new dimension to very traditional aerosol-based products, we are confident that licensing the technology for broader use will be an extremely positive step for our industry.”
Everspray’s launch represents a significant advancement in the aerosol industry, combining cutting-edge technology with a strong commitment to environmental responsibility. By producing finer particle size distributions and maintaining heightened nanoparticle retention in simulated environments, Everspray offers unparalleled performance and sustainability.
For more information on Everspray and its innovative air freshener products, please visit: Everspray (https://everspray.tech).
###
About Everspray: Everspray is a pioneering force in the aerosol industry, dedicated to revolutionizing the air freshener market with its groundbreaking aerosol technology. Founded by Marcelo Zelicovich, also the visionary founder and CEO of Doctor Aromas, Everspray sets new standards by producing over 10 times more scent-carrying nanoparticles than its competitors. Its advanced technology ensures prolonged scent persistence, offering a fresh and fragrant experience that lasts significantly longer. Everspray's non-flammable and residue-free technology complies with California’s stringent VOC regulations, emphasizing its commitment to environmental safety and human health. This innovative approach not only enhances air fresheners but also opens up new possibilities for multiple industries. Everspray is proud to offer superior efficacy, ecological safety, and longer-lasting fragrance experiences.
For more information, please visit https://everspray.tech
Kristen Noffsinger
Kreps PR & Marketing
+1 954-464-7388
email us here